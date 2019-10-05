This was a challenging year for vegetable gardening. Some folks were able to get a garden planted early, only to have it be flooded out. Others had to wait for things to dry out and plant late or not plant at all. However, once summer arrived it quickly became an okra and watermelon year, meaning that it became rather hot for many crops other than those that can tolerate warm southeast Oklahoma summers. It is starting to look like this is finally behind us now and, as the summer winds down, there are a few things to consider regarding fall vegetable plantings and preparation for next year’s summer garden.
Pest management concerns: Squash bugs were prolific in many areas this summer. They continue to be a problem in late-season squash plantings, and adults can quickly find and destroy newly emerged seedlings. To prevent this, cover newly emerged planting with a fine mesh netting to exclude the adults. Remove the netting when flowering begins to enable pollination. This may also help for grasshoppers, which are also becoming abundant. Squash bugs will soon be leaving the fields as adults to overwinter in places such as nearby brushy areas and wood piles. To avoid having a large overwintering population, destroy any living crop residues where you see squash bugs. Composting crop residues or tilling into the soil should do the job.
Several years of trials with okra at the OSU Research Center at Lane (Atoka County) showed that a winter legume cover crop is an excellent way to prepare next year’s okra crop. With okra it is easy to fertilize excessively, which can lead to luscious stalk and leaf growth but reduced or delayed pod set.
Planting a legume cover crop during the fall is one way to provide a slow-release nitrogen source once the legume is tilled into the soil. The legume used as Lane was a natural stand of narrow-leaf vetch. Tilling this under before planting okra enabled desirable crop growth and fruit set of subsequent okra crops. Other cool-season legumes, such as crimson clover (which should be seeded in October) would likely work well also. It is important to soil test and apply lime, potash and phosphate fertilizer if needed before planting the legume crop.
As the garden area is cleaned up and readied for winter, be sure to make some final notes on this year’s crop growth. What problems were encountered? Of course, the heat was tough on some things. If tomatoes were not doing well, as you remove plants check to see if nematodes were a problem. Do this by digging, rather than pulling, the plants to assess the condition of the roots. Living roots should be fibrous and have healthy, fine feeder roots. Roots with a knotty appearance and few fine roots may be infested with root-knot nematode. If this is suspected, your County Extension office can help you get a definitive diagnosis here. If nematodes are a problem, put tomatoes and other susceptible crops in other areas of the garden next year and plan to use nematode-resistant varieties. Also, a winter cover crop planting of cereal rye of the variety “Elbon” can help suppress nematode in next year’s crop. Plant the rye in October and mow and till in next April.
If your tomatoes were plagued with an unfamiliar blight this year, it may likely have been an attack by a bacterial disease. Several fields surveyed in the area had such problems. The disease produces lesions on leaves and stems. There may also be spots or speckles on tomato fruits. If you still have plants that are alive, look for dark-colored lesions on the stems, as this is a key indicator of bacterial diseases of tomato. If these diseases were a problem this year, it is important to discard or destroy crop residues by tilling into the soil thoroughly once harvest is complete. For next year, put tomatoes and peppers in locations that did not have tomatoes this summer.
For more information, see the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service Fact Sheet EPP- “7626 Common Diseases of Tomato – Part II Diseases Caused by Bacteria, Viruses, and Nematodes.” This and similar publications are available through all County Extension Offices in Oklahoma.
