Soft Christmas cookies

This classic Christmas cookie will soon become a family favorite. The addition of sour cream makes for a soft, delicious cookie. Frost with your favorite buttercream frosting or royal icing.
Ingredients
6 cups Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
1 cup Hiland Dairy Unsalted Butter , room temperature
2 cups sugar
3 large eggs
2 tsp. Griffin’s Vanilla
1 (8 oz.) container Hiland Sour Cream
Directions
Step 1
Whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.
Step 2
In another large bowl, with an electric mixer, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. This will take about 4 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the vanilla and sour cream, mixing on low speed until combined.
Step 3
Add the dry ingredients, and beat at low speed until combined. Divide dough into two pieces, and shape into rectangles about 1 1/2 inches thick. Wrap in plastic wrap, and chill for at least 2 hours or overnight.
Step 4
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Shape and cut cookies, and place on parchment-lined cookie sheets. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until cookies are just slightly golden around the edges. Don’t over-bake if you want soft cookies. Transfer cookies to a rack, and let cool. Let cookies cool before frosting.
