Soft Christmas cookies

MIO CoalitionSoft christmas cookies.

This classic Christmas cookie will soon become a family favorite. The addition of sour cream makes for a soft, delicious cookie. Frost with your favorite buttercream frosting or royal icing.

Ingredients

6 cups Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup Hiland Dairy Unsalted Butter , room temperature

2 cups sugar

3 large eggs

2 tsp. Griffin’s Vanilla

1 (8 oz.) container Hiland Sour Cream

Directions

Step 1

Whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.

Step 2

In another large bowl, with an electric mixer, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. This will take about 4 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the vanilla and sour cream, mixing on low speed until combined.

Step 3

Add the dry ingredients, and beat at low speed until combined. Divide dough into two pieces, and shape into rectangles about 1 1/2 inches thick. Wrap in plastic wrap, and chill for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Step 4

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Shape and cut cookies, and place on parchment-lined cookie sheets. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until cookies are just slightly golden around the edges. Don’t over-bake if you want soft cookies. Transfer cookies to a rack, and let cool. Let cookies cool before frosting.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you