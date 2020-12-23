Soft and fluffy Christmas cookies

Ingredients
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup powdered sugar
1 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter
1 cup shortening
2 eggs
1 tsp. Griffin’s Vanilla
4 1/2 cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose flour
3/4 tsp. salt
Cookie Frosting:
2 1/2 tbsp. Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream
4 tbsp. Hiland Unsalted Butter
2 cups powdered sugar
1 tsp. Griffin’s Vanilla
Directions
Step 1
Cream together sugars, butter and shortening. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing until fully combined. Add vanilla, mixing to combine. Next, combine the flour and salt, add 1/2 cup at a time, until incorporated. Roll dough into large (2 tbsp.) balls, and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Press each ball down with a glass dipped in sugar. Bake 6 to 8 minutes at 375 º. Immediately remove from cookie sheet to cool.
Step 2
Cookie Frosting: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine cream and butter. Stir until butter is melted. Add powdered sugar and vanilla, stirring quickly until combined. Remove from heat, and mix with an electric mixer until creamy and smooth. Tint with food coloring, if desired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.