Snowball cheese ball

A cheese ball is one of the most classic holiday appetizers. And who doesn’t love an appetizer that comes together in less than 10 minutes? Put these together ahead of time and pull them out when your guests arrive.
Ingredients
2 packages Hiland cream cheese, softened
16 ounces Lovera’s Hand-Formed traditional Caciocavera, shredded finely
1 package Scissortail Farms Thyme, finely chopped
2 tablespoons Hiland Whole Milk or Heavy Cream
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
Directions
Step 1
Combine the softened cream cheese, half of the Caciocavera cheese, 1 1/2 tablespoons of thyme, milk and sea salt. Mix using a heavy spoon until fully incorporated. Spoon onto a large piece of plastic wrap, pulling around the cheese mixture to form into a ball. Refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours.
Step 2
Remove from plastic wrap and coat by rolling the cheese ball in the remaining cheese and garnish with whole sprigs of thyme.
