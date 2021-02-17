S'mores flurry

Ingredients
1 pint Billy Goat Bourbon Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
1 cup Hiland Original Soy Milk
12 mini marshmallows
1 Bedre Chocolate Bar
4 graham crackers
1/4 cup Miller Pecan Native Pecans
3/4 cup Braum’s Hot Fudge topping
Directions
Step 1
Preheat the oven on broil.
Step 2
Blend the ice cream with the soy milk. Place in freezer while preparing other items.
Step 3
Place the marshmallows on a foil-lined sheet tray in the broiler for a few seconds until brown. Watch closely. Remove from oven, and set aside.
Step 4
Crumble the chocolate, graham crackers and pecans.
Step 5
Pour ice cream into cold mugs. Get creative and layer in the fudge, chocolate, graham cracker and pecans. Top with the toasted marshmallows
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.