S'mores flurry

MIO CoalitionSmores flurry.

Ingredients

1 pint Billy Goat Bourbon Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

1 cup Hiland Original Soy Milk

12 mini marshmallows

1 Bedre Chocolate Bar

4 graham crackers

1/4 cup Miller Pecan Native Pecans

3/4 cup Braum’s Hot Fudge topping

Directions

Step 1

Preheat the oven on broil.

Step 2

Blend the ice cream with the soy milk. Place in freezer while preparing other items.

Step 3

Place the marshmallows on a foil-lined sheet tray in the broiler for a few seconds until brown. Watch closely. Remove from oven, and set aside.

Step 4

Crumble the chocolate, graham crackers and pecans.

Step 5

Pour ice cream into cold mugs. Get creative and layer in the fudge, chocolate, graham cracker and pecans. Top with the toasted marshmallows

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you