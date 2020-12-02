Smoky red beans and rice

Ingredients
1 lb. dried small red beans
4 strips Bar-S Thick Sliced Bacon
1/2 yellow onion, chopped
1/2 green bell pepper, chopped
1 lb. J.C. Potter Hot Sausage
1/2 tsp. Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 pkg. J.C. Potter Cured Salt Pork
Salt and pepper, to taste
Hot sauce, to taste
2 cups long-grain rice
1 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
Directions
Step 1
Soak beans overnight in a large pot of water. The next day, drain beans.
Step 2
In a large pot, cook bacon. When done, remove bacon and set aside. Crumble when cool.
Step 3
Add chopped onion, pepper and sausage to the pot, cooking on medium heat until sausage is fully cooked and onion is tender. Drain some grease from pot, leaving some for flavor.
Step 4
Add beans, Head Country seasoning, garlic and salt pork. Add water until beans are covered. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer partially covered for 3 hours. Check periodically to make sure you have enough water.
Step 5
When beans are tender and done, remove salt pork. Tate for seasoning, and add salt, pepper, Head Country seasoning and hot sauce, to taste. For a thicker sauce, smash some of the beans. Add reserved crumbled bacon.
Step 6
Prepare rice according to package directions. Serve beans over rice and top with parsley. Note: These beans freeze well. Once cool, package in a plastic container, making sure to fill to the top to eliminate air before sealing. When serving, defrost in the refrigerator, then reheat and serve over cooked rice.
