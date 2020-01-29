Smoky pork chops with honey-mustard glaze and pasta.

Ingredients
2 large carrots, 1 1/2-2 inch slices
4 spring onions, divided in half
1 large bell pepper, 1 1/2 inch slices
2 summer squash, yellow and Green, 1/2 inch slices
1 tbsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Spicy Pepper Seasoning
2 tbsp. olive oil
4 2 inch thick bone in pork chops
2 tbsp. Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard
2 tbsp. Andrew’s Honey
12 oz. Della Terra Campanelle
3 garlic cloves, chopped
3 tbsp. Hiland salted butter
3/4 tsp. Crushed red pepper flakes
2 1/2 tbsp. Andrew’s Honey
2 tbsp Italian parsley, chopped
Directions
Step 1
The advance prep for this dish is easily done in two (1-gallon) baggies, one for the vegetables and one for the pork chops.
Step 2
Peel and rough cut the carrots, then cook in the microwave for about 2 minutes. Slice and cut all other veggies and place into the baggie with the olive oil and Daddy Hinkle’s Seasoning. Toss, coating in the oil and seasoning mixture.
Step 3
For the pork, in a small dish mix the mustard, honey and seasoning. Brush the chops, and place into a baggie for cooking at a later time.
Step 4
Grill the pork about 1/3 of the way then start adding the vegetables, starting with the carrots and onions.
Step 5
Cook the pasta as indicated on the package. Don’t forget to put salt in the water. While pasta is cooking, gently heat the garlic and olive oil in a small saucepan, remove from heat and add the butter, pepper flakes and honey. Mix the sauce until fully incorporated and pour over the hot pasta. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve at once.
