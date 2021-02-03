Smokin' hot sausage and pepper subs

Ingredients
8 Mountain View Meat Company Sausage Hot Links
2 red bell peppers
2 yellow bell peppers
1 yellow onion
2 tsp. olive oil
2 tbsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Instant Meat Marinade (liquid)
2 tsp. Andrews Honey Bees Cream Honey
1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
Kosher salt and coarsely ground pepper, to taste
Hoagie-style buns for 4 sandwiches
2 tbsp. Hiland Dairy Butter
1/4 cup Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Relish
Directions
Step 1
Heat outdoor grill to medium heat.
Step 2
Quarter bell peppers and onion. Rub with olive oil.
Step 3
In a medium bowl, combine Daddy Hinkle’s marinade, honey, vinegar, salt and pepper. Set aside. Place hot links on grill, about 8 inches from the heat. Cook 8 to 10 minutes, turning frequently to prevent burning. At the same time, grill peppers and onions, about 2 minutes on each side or until tender.
Step 4
Remove from heat. Cut each sausage lengthwise. Slice peppers and onions into strips. Place hot links and peppers and onions in bowl with the Daddy Hinkle’s mixture. Spoon mixture over all to thoroughly coat.
Step 5
Place buns on grill to lightly toast, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and spread inside of each bun with butter.
Step 6
Fill each bun with hot links, peppers, onion and Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Relish.
