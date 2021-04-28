Smokey BLT Dip

Ingredients
1 B. Bar-S Bacon, Cooked And Crumbled
1 (16 Oz.) Container Hiland Sour Cream
1/2 Cup Sliced Green Onions
2 Tsp Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning
1/2 Cup Garden Club Mayonnaise
1 Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
1 Large Tomato, Peeled, Seeded, Diced, And Well Drained
Directions
STEP 1
In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients. Cover and chill for several hours to allow flavors to marry. Serve with toasted bread, crackers, chips or veggies!
STEP 2
Kitchen Kimberley’s Tips: If you want to go all out…serve this in a bread bowl lined with green leaf lettuce. Garnish with a few bacon and tomato pieces. This recipe is fabulous as a dip, but try it on top of a baked potato, too! Yummy!
