Smokey BLT Dip

Ingredients

1 B. Bar-S Bacon, Cooked And Crumbled

1 (16 Oz.) Container Hiland Sour Cream

1/2 Cup Sliced Green Onions

2 Tsp Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning

1/2 Cup Garden Club Mayonnaise

1 Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese

1 Large Tomato, Peeled, Seeded, Diced, And Well Drained

Directions

STEP 1

In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients. Cover and chill for several hours to allow flavors to marry. Serve with toasted bread, crackers, chips or veggies!

STEP 2

Kitchen Kimberley’s Tips: If you want to go all out…serve this in a bread bowl lined with green leaf lettuce. Garnish with a few bacon and tomato pieces. This recipe is fabulous as a dip, but try it on top of a baked potato, too! Yummy!

Tags

