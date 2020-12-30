Smoked turkey salad

A Schwab’s smoked turkey leg is the star of this crowd-pleasing layered salad. It would be welcome as a Thanksgiving side dish or as a conduit for turkey leftovers.
Ingredients
4 cups torn romaine lettuce
1 cup chopped green pepper
1 cup chopped celery
1 (10-ounce) bag frozen peas, thawed
3 cups torn fresh spinach
1 smoked and cooked Schwab’s Jumbo Turkey Leg
3/4 cup Garden Club mayonnaise
3/4 cup Hiland Sour Cream
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
8 slices Bar-S Bacon, cooked and crumbled
Directions
Step 1
Layer first 6 ingredients, in order, in a large bowl or trifle dish.
Step 2
In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise and sour cream. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper. Spread over turkey.
Step 3
Sprinkle cheese and bacon on top. Cover, and chill up to 24 hours before serving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.