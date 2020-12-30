Smoked turkey salad

A Schwab’s smoked turkey leg is the star of this crowd-pleasing layered salad. It would be welcome as a Thanksgiving side dish or as a conduit for turkey leftovers.

Ingredients

4 cups torn romaine lettuce

1 cup chopped green pepper

1 cup chopped celery

1 (10-ounce) bag frozen peas, thawed

3 cups torn fresh spinach

1 smoked and cooked Schwab’s Jumbo Turkey Leg

3/4 cup Garden Club mayonnaise

3/4 cup Hiland Sour Cream

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

8 slices Bar-S Bacon, cooked and crumbled

Directions

Step 1

Layer first 6 ingredients, in order, in a large bowl or trifle dish.

Step 2

In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise and sour cream. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper. Spread over turkey.

Step 3

Sprinkle cheese and bacon on top. Cover, and chill up to 24 hours before serving.

