Smoked sausage, kale and potato soup

1 tbsp Hiland butter
2 tbsp olive oil
1 Yellow Onion, diced
3 Garlic cloves, finely diced
1 pkg. Mountain View meat company smoked sausage, sliced into 1/4-in. rounds.
4 cups Kale leaves, torn
1 Spring Fresh rosemary
1/2 tsp dried thyme
3 cups Potatoes, Cubed
32 oz. Low Sodium, fat free chicken broth
1 tsp Daddy Hinkle’s onion and garlic seasoning
1 cup Hiland heavy cream
salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Step 1
Melt butter and heat olive oil in a large soup pot over medium-high heat.
Step 2
Add diced onions, garlic, sliced smoked sausage rounds, kale, salt, pepper, rosemary and thyme; stir to combine and cook for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 3
Stir in potatoes, add chicken broth bring to a boil.
Step 4
Reduce to a simmer and continue to cook for 12 to 15 minutes, or until potatoes are fully cooked and tender.
Step 5
Add the Cream stirring gently, remove from heat.
Step 6
Taste for seasonings and remove rosemary sprig. Ladle soup into bowls and serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.