Smoked sausage, kale and potato soup

MIO CoalitionSmoked sausage, kale and potato soup.

1 tbsp Hiland butter

2 tbsp olive oil

1 Yellow Onion, diced

3 Garlic cloves, finely diced

1 pkg. Mountain View meat company smoked sausage, sliced into 1/4-in. rounds.

4 cups Kale leaves, torn

1 Spring Fresh rosemary

1/2 tsp dried thyme

3 cups Potatoes, Cubed

32 oz. Low Sodium, fat free chicken broth

1 tsp Daddy Hinkle’s onion and garlic seasoning

1 cup Hiland heavy cream

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Step 1

Melt butter and heat olive oil in a large soup pot over medium-high heat.

Step 2

Add diced onions, garlic, sliced smoked sausage rounds, kale, salt, pepper, rosemary and thyme; stir to combine and cook for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 3

Stir in potatoes, add chicken broth bring to a boil.

Step 4

Reduce to a simmer and continue to cook for 12 to 15 minutes, or until potatoes are fully cooked and tender.

Step 5

Add the Cream stirring gently, remove from heat.

Step 6

Taste for seasonings and remove rosemary sprig. Ladle soup into bowls and serve.

