Slow cooker sweet and sour meatballs

These meatballs are great over rice or pasta for dinner. And they’re equally good served on their own as an appetizer.

Ingredients

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 cup bread crumbs , made from toasted Braum’s bread

2 garlic cloves

2 tsp Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning

2 lbs Peach Crest Farms ground beef

1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce 

1 cup chicken broth

1 can Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Tomato Jam

1/2 cup Garden Club grape jelly

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup Garden Club vinegar

1 cup fresh pineapple, cubed

1 green pepper, chopped

1 red pepper, chopped

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375º. In a large bowl, combine eggs, bread crumbs, garlic cloves and Daddy Hinkle’s. Add ground beef, mixing until ingredients are combined.

Step 2

Shape into 1 to 2-inch balls. Place on a cooking rack in a baking pan. (This keeps the meatballs from getting soggy and helps them brown.) Bake for 20 min. or until lightly browned.

Step 3

In a large bowl, combine tomato sauce, chicken broth, tomato jam, grape jelly, brown sugar and vinegar. Transfer the meatballs to a slow cooker. Add pineapple and green pepper. Pour sauce on top.

Step 4

Cook on low 3 hours or until meatballs are cooked through and flavors have combined.

Step 5

Add the pineapple and peppers and cook for an additional hour.

