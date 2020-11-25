Slow cooker sweet and sour meatballs

These meatballs are great over rice or pasta for dinner. And they’re equally good served on their own as an appetizer.
Ingredients
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/4 cup bread crumbs , made from toasted Braum’s bread
2 garlic cloves
2 tsp Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning
2 lbs Peach Crest Farms ground beef
1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce
1 cup chicken broth
1 can Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Tomato Jam
1/2 cup Garden Club grape jelly
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup Garden Club vinegar
1 cup fresh pineapple, cubed
1 green pepper, chopped
1 red pepper, chopped
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375º. In a large bowl, combine eggs, bread crumbs, garlic cloves and Daddy Hinkle’s. Add ground beef, mixing until ingredients are combined.
Step 2
Shape into 1 to 2-inch balls. Place on a cooking rack in a baking pan. (This keeps the meatballs from getting soggy and helps them brown.) Bake for 20 min. or until lightly browned.
Step 3
In a large bowl, combine tomato sauce, chicken broth, tomato jam, grape jelly, brown sugar and vinegar. Transfer the meatballs to a slow cooker. Add pineapple and green pepper. Pour sauce on top.
Step 4
Cook on low 3 hours or until meatballs are cooked through and flavors have combined.
Step 5
Add the pineapple and peppers and cook for an additional hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.