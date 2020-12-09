Slow cooker steak soup

Ingredients

2 1/4 lbs Chef’s Requested

Wrapped Filets, cut into 1-inch cubes

1/4 cup Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour

1/2 tsp. Salt

1/2 tsp. Ground Pepper

2 tbsp. Canola Oil

1 oz package Envelope Dry Onion Soup Mix

4 cups Beef Broth

1 tbsp. tomato paste

1 tbsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Original Meat Marinade (wet)

2 cups Della Terra Pasta Galletti or Casarecce, Uncooked

Directions

Step 1

Remove bacon from the filets. Cut bacon and steak into cubes.

Step 2

Combine filets, bacon, flour, salt and pepper in a large ziplock bag. Seal and shake to coat beef.

Step 3

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Remove beef from ziplock bag,

Step 4

discard any excess flour mixture. Sauté beef until browned, about 5 minutes.

Step 5

Place meat into slow cooker. Add onion soup mix, beef broth, tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce. Cook on LOW for 8 hours, until beef is tender.

Step 6

Add noodles to slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW for 15-30 minutes, until noodles are tender.

