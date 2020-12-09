Slow cooker steak soup

Ingredients
2 1/4 lbs Chef’s Requested
Wrapped Filets, cut into 1-inch cubes
1/4 cup Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour
1/2 tsp. Salt
1/2 tsp. Ground Pepper
2 tbsp. Canola Oil
1 oz package Envelope Dry Onion Soup Mix
4 cups Beef Broth
1 tbsp. tomato paste
1 tbsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Original Meat Marinade (wet)
2 cups Della Terra Pasta Galletti or Casarecce, Uncooked
Directions
Step 1
Remove bacon from the filets. Cut bacon and steak into cubes.
Step 2
Combine filets, bacon, flour, salt and pepper in a large ziplock bag. Seal and shake to coat beef.
Step 3
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Remove beef from ziplock bag,
Step 4
discard any excess flour mixture. Sauté beef until browned, about 5 minutes.
Step 5
Place meat into slow cooker. Add onion soup mix, beef broth, tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce. Cook on LOW for 8 hours, until beef is tender.
Step 6
Add noodles to slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW for 15-30 minutes, until noodles are tender.
