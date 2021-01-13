Slow burn sliders

Ingredients
1/2 cup Choc Beer
1/2 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
1/4 cup Hiland Butter
2 eggs Chicken Salad
1 6oz-8oz Chef’s Requested Santa Fe Brand Chicken Breasts, grilled
1/2 cup ready to eat sun dried tomatoes, diced
1/2 cup unsalted or lightly salted cashews, coarsely chopped
1/2 cup diced red onion (if onion is strong reduce to 1/3 c.)
1 stalk celery, diced
1/2 cup Garden Club Mayonnaise
1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Spicy Pepper seasoning and rub
1/2 t. paprika
Roma tomato slices
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a saucepan, melt butter, add Choc 1919 and bring to a boil. Remove from heat, add flour and stir until it pulls from the side of the pan and into a ball. Allow to cool 5 minutes. Add one egg, mix thoroughly then add second egg and mix thoroughly. Drop by spoonfuls onto parchment lined cookie sheet. Bake for 30-35 minutes until golden brown. As soon as possible, move to wire cooling rack and cut in half (like a hamburger bun) while still warm. Place back together and allow to cool. Chicken Salad R
Step 2
efrigerate chicken after it has been grilled. Dice cooked chicken, put in large bowl. Toss in diced celery, tomatoes, onions and cashews. In a small bowl mix mayonnaise, Daddy Hinkles and paprika. Add mayo mixture to chicken mixture.
Step 3
Put a heaping scoop of chicken salad on bottom puff. Top with tomato slice and then add top bun.
Step 4
This will make 12 to 18 sliders depending on the size you make the bun. These can also be made up to 24 hour in advance (the chicken salad is actually better this way). Just wait one hour prior to event to assemble.
