Sizzling BBQ pizza

Ingredients
1 package Shawnee Mills Original Pizza Crust Mix
1/2 cup Head Country Original BBQ Sauce
2 tsp. Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning
2 Mountain View Meat Company sausage links, sliced thin
2 Schwab’s Hot Links, sliced thin
4 slices Bar-S bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 cup J-M Sliced Mushrooms
1/4 cup jarred sliced banana peppers
1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions
Step 1
Follow package directions to make pizza crust. While the dough is resting, heat outdoor charcoal or gas grill to medium-high heat. Place pizza stone on grill to preheat while grill is preheating.
Step 2
Heavily flour a wooden cutting board and roll out pizza dough, forming a 12-to-14 inch circle. Spread barbecue sauce and sprinkle seasoning onto dough. Top with sausage, bacon, mushrooms, peppers, cilantro and cheese.
Step 3
Carefully slide pizza off board and onto pizza stone. Close the grill lid, and cook about 8 to 10 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.
