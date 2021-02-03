Sizzling BBQ pizza

Ingredients

1 package Shawnee Mills Original Pizza Crust Mix

1/2 cup Head Country Original BBQ Sauce

2 tsp. Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning

2 Mountain View Meat Company sausage links, sliced thin

2 Schwab’s Hot Links, sliced thin

4 slices Bar-S bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 cup J-M Sliced Mushrooms

1/4 cup jarred sliced banana peppers

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

Step 1

Follow package directions to make pizza crust. While the dough is resting, heat outdoor charcoal or gas grill to medium-high heat. Place pizza stone on grill to preheat while grill is preheating.

Step 2

Heavily flour a wooden cutting board and roll out pizza dough, forming a 12-to-14 inch circle. Spread barbecue sauce and sprinkle seasoning onto dough. Top with sausage, bacon, mushrooms, peppers, cilantro and cheese.

Step 3

Carefully slide pizza off board and onto pizza stone. Close the grill lid, and cook about 8 to 10 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.

