Simple sheet pan chicken and veggies.

Ingredients

1/2 Cup Dianne’s legendary Italian Salad Dressing

1 tsp. Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard

1 tbsp. Scissortail Farms fresh thyme leaves

1/4 cup Scissortail Farms fresh basil leaves

1 1/4 lbs. Chef’s Requested boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into tenders

3 Carrots, peeled and cut into sticks

1 lb. J-M Farms button mushrooms, halved and sliced

2 zucchini, Sliced

1-2 cups Scissortail Farms spinach leaves

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions

Step 1

Whisk together salad dressing, mustard, thyme and basil. Place chicken and half of dressing mixture in a large plastic bag. Place remaining half of dressing in bag with vegetables. Let chicken and veggies marinate 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 3

Place chicken and veggies (except spinach and tomatoes) on sheet pan, shaking off additional dressing.

Step 4

Do not pour dressing from bag on the sheet pan.

Step 5

Bake 15-20 minutes. Remove sheet pan from oven, and add spinach and tomatoes. Bake an additional 10 minutes. Chicken will be done when juices run clear when cut. Note: Delicious when served with Della Terra campanelle pasta.

