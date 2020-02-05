Simple sheet pan chicken and veggies.

Ingredients
1/2 Cup Dianne’s legendary Italian Salad Dressing
1 tsp. Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard
1 tbsp. Scissortail Farms fresh thyme leaves
1/4 cup Scissortail Farms fresh basil leaves
1 1/4 lbs. Chef’s Requested boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into tenders
3 Carrots, peeled and cut into sticks
1 lb. J-M Farms button mushrooms, halved and sliced
2 zucchini, Sliced
1-2 cups Scissortail Farms spinach leaves
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
Directions
Step 1
Whisk together salad dressing, mustard, thyme and basil. Place chicken and half of dressing mixture in a large plastic bag. Place remaining half of dressing in bag with vegetables. Let chicken and veggies marinate 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Step 2
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3
Place chicken and veggies (except spinach and tomatoes) on sheet pan, shaking off additional dressing.
Step 4
Do not pour dressing from bag on the sheet pan.
Step 5
Bake 15-20 minutes. Remove sheet pan from oven, and add spinach and tomatoes. Bake an additional 10 minutes. Chicken will be done when juices run clear when cut. Note: Delicious when served with Della Terra campanelle pasta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.