This week’s featured creature has a ring around its bill, so naturally, it was named the ring-necked duck.
Although “ring-billed duck” would have been a more appropriate name, the male of the species has a hard-to-see chestnut collar on its neck, so that’s how the name came to be.
The duck was named by nineteenth century biologists who described it after examining dead specimens up close. However, seeing the ring around the neck while out in the field is rather difficult.
But the white ring around the gray and black bill is a dead giveaway. It is the first thing that will help distinguish it from a very similar duck species, the lesser scaup.
The reason I’m featuring this bird now is because I saw several of them at Wintersmith Park Jan. 1. Three ring-necked drakes were swimming along with a female lesser scaup (photo).
During winter, it is not unusual to see lesser scaups at Wintersmith Lakes, but ring-necked ducks are a little less common there.
Appearance
The ring-necked duck is fairly small at 15 to 18 inches in length and has a wingspan of about two feet.
The male has a glossy black, peaked head. The bill is gray with black a tip. The gray
and black coloring is separated by a white band (photo).
The back is dark, and flanks are gray with a patch near the front on each side.
The female is various shades of brown. Top of head is dark, while the face is grayish with a white eye ring. The female also has a white stripe on the bill, although it is not as pronounced as that of the male.
Males are easier to confuse with lesser scaups, which have similar coloring, along with a pointed head as well. And male ring-necked ducks have dark backs whereas male lesser scaups have pale backs.
But again, you can’t miss the white bands on the bills of ring-necked ducks.
Range
Ring-necked ducks are winter visitors to Oklahoma, particularly the southern two-thirds. The winter range includes the western and southern half of the United States. They breed mostly in Canada, but also in some northern and western states.
Habitat
In winter, they inhabit lakes, ponds, swamps, river floodplains, sloughs, marshes, reservoirs and other managed freshwater impoundments.
Food
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, ring-necked ducks eat submerged plants and aquatic invertebrates.
Odds and ends
- The Cornell Lab reports that the oldest known ring-necked duck was a male and at least 20 years, 5 months old, which was banded in Louisiana in 1964 and shot in Minnesota in 1983.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
