Sheet pan sausage and peppers

Ingredients
1 tbsp. Olive oil
1 tbsp. Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard
1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Cracked Pepper Seasoning
2 Red bell peppers, cut into strips
1 Yellow bell pepper, cut into strips
1 Yellow onion, cut into strips
1 lb. Mountain View Meat Company Polish Sausage
5 Sub rolls
2 tbsp. Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard
1 tsp. Roark Acres Pure Raw Honey
The simple ingredients are deceiving for the amount of great flavor in this delicious dish. Mountain View Meat Company’s Polish sausage combines with Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard for a classic combination of sausage and mustard, but instead of being thrown on the grill, these sausages are roasted in the oven with peppers and Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning. Stuff the sausage and pepper mixture into a sub roll, dress with a spread of mustard and Roark Acres Honey, and you have a stand-out sub that couldn’t be easier to make but tastes as good as a restaurant sandwich.
Directions
STEP 1
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, combine olive oil, mustard and seasoning. Add bell peppers and onion, tossing to coat. Spread mixture evenly on a foil-lined sheet pan.
STEP 2
ut sausages in half lengthwise. Place sausages on top of pepper mixture.
STEP 3
Bake for 30 minutes at 375 degrees. Once lightly browned and peppers and onions have softened, turn oven to broil setting. Broil 5 minutes to give sausage more color. Turn sausages halfway for even browning, if desired.
STEP 4
Place sub rolls in 375 degree oven for about 5 minutes, or until lightly toasted. Spread each roll with the honey mustard mixture. Fill each with two sausage halves, peppers and onions.
