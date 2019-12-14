Setting aside differences through the holidays

The following article is from Ohio State University’s Cooperative Extension. I requested permission to share this with my readers here in Oklahoma. I think this is great information to have anytime, but it really rings true in the holiday season. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.
The holiday season is approaching, and let’s face it, it can be one of the most stressful times of the year! The pressures of out-decorating the neighbors, over-planning, making every holiday cookie and craft, attending all the events, staying on budget and still trying to achieve everything on your child’s wish list can be exhausting! Admit it, one of the biggest holiday stressors is family! (Families don’t all look the same. Your family may be related to you, or it may be a family of friends.)
Family support is important, even when we face challenges and differences and even estrangement. Families, during the holidays, want to come together and celebrate traditions and memories. They want to cherish each other and reminisce about past holidays and celebrate new beginnings, but how can we set aside our differences and enjoy loved ones?
Put aside differences
Keep conversation light, such as, “Your dog is adorable in his sweater.” Avoid certain topics, such as religion, politics, and any personal triggers, such as who owes who money? These topics generally cause tension. If someone brings up a topic that causes aggravation, change the subject and ask to discuss something else. Make a plan and prepare and practice what you might say if a certain topic of discussion arises. Stop before speaking and take time to respond. If you are having a difficult time holding your tongue leave the room, use the restroom or excuse yourself for dessert!
Don’t take it personal
You are in control of your own actions. You may think Aunt Sally has it out for you because every time you bring a covered dish to Thanksgiving, she makes a snarky comment about it, but in reality, it may be the only way for her to attempt to make conversation. Once you realize that “letting go” releases you from any inadequate feelings, you will realize that everyone is in control of their own actions.
Set boundaries
Set boundaries as to what you will and will not tolerate. Any behaviors that will put you at harm, such as drinking in excess, physical or verbal abuse — don’t feel obligated to stay. Leave immediately! Remember that just because you’re in the same family doesn’t mean you need to stay in a harmful environment.
Enjoy yourself
Family must be important to you if you are choosing to deal with the differences and attend the family gathering. Go to the gathering with good expectations and remember, all families have their differences or issues!
