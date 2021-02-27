Scouting is alive and well in Ada! The Harry Miller District Committee recently reorganized for 2021. The Pinewood Derby, Spring Family Camp and Summer Camp are all right around the corner. More adventures are on the way than a scout leader can shake his walking stick at.
The Harry Miller District will be led this year by District Committee Chair Barbara Wilson and District Commissioner John Wilson. Both are longtime, dedicated, knowledgeable scouters. Brenda Adams is servings as the program/activities committee chair; Dwight Odell is the advancement committee chair and Pat Fountain is the marketing chair. Mike Pippenger and David Crisp are serving as the finance committee co-chairs. Our district, which includes Pontotoc, Atoka and Coal counties, is in great hands.
Cub Scouts are busy preparing their Pinewood Derby cars for their pack races. If your cub scout has not heard from his Den Leader or Cubmaster details about your pack race please contact your Cubmaster. Some units are currently meeting virtually and some are planning to do virtual pinewood derbies. Cars will be dropped off and volunteers will race the cars while cub scouts and parents watch online. No matter how the races are done you can bet social distancing, masks and other precautions will be a part of the event.
Those scouts who finish first, second, third or fourth in their pack races will be eligible to compete in the Harry Miller District Pinewood Derby on April 10. The format of this event will be determined in March. It could be virtual, or it could be in some form of in-person racing.
A big thanks to Dwight Odell who, for many years, has spent hours storing, maintaining and repairing the district pinewood derby track. January, February, March and April are busy months for him as he takes the track to pack pinewood derbies throughout the nine counties of the Arbuckle Area Council. By the time he delivers the track, sets it up and then takes it down and gets it home he can tie up several hours in an afternoon/evening or a whole day on a Saturday. Your dedicated service is greatly appreciated, Dwight!!!
More details to come but some upcoming events include Spring Family camp on April 23 and 24 at Camp Simpson. The first week of summer camp at Camp Simpson will be June 6-12 with week two to follow on June 13-19. Cub Scout Day Camp will be June 21 to 25 and a rain gutter regatta will be held in July. So much of whether or not these events can be held and in what format will, like so many things, depend on the covid situation.
A youth protection training session will be held on Thursday, March 4 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Ada. David Crisp will be conducting the training. All leaders, unit committee members and interested parents are invited to participate in the training. If you plan to attend, please send Crisp an email at davidcrisp@sbcglobal.net. Unit leaders can let him know how many will be attending from your unit. It is important to have a count so an adequate number of handouts can be prepared.
All scout leaders must complete Youth Protection Training at least once every two years either on line or in person. In fact, before anyone can register as a leader they must complete Youth Protection Training. Topics to be covered include, but are not limited to, scouting’s two deep leadership policy, signs of abuse, preventing abuse and reporting abuse.
Well that’s enough Scouting Around for now. Stay safe and may all your hiking be downhill!
