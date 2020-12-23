Scissortail chopped salad

Looking for something different during the holidays? Try this Scissortail chopped salad. The tangy Italian dressing adds great flavor. Since it’s best made in advance, it’s perfect for a family dinner or potluck. Make it the day before to let the flavors come together.

Ingredients

3/4 cup grape tomatoes , halved

2 carrots, peeled

2 stalks celery, finely diced

1 small cucumber, peeled and finely diced

4 green onions, finely sliced

8 oz. package J-M button or cremini mushrooms, sliced thinly

1 cup Diane’s Legendary Italian Dressing

2 tbsp. sugar

1 lb. Scissortail Farms salad greens

Directions

Step 1

Place all chopped ingredients and sliced J-M mushrooms into a covered bowl. Add dressing and sugar. Cover bowl with lid, and shake. This recipe is best when it has set in the dressing overnight. Try shaking it a few times while it’s setting. Serve over a bed of Scissortail Farms assorted greens.

