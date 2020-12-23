Looking for something different during the holidays? Try this Scissortail chopped salad. The tangy Italian dressing adds great flavor. Since it’s best made in advance, it’s perfect for a family dinner or potluck. Make it the day before to let the flavors come together.
Ingredients
3/4 cup grape tomatoes , halved
2 carrots, peeled
2 stalks celery, finely diced
1 small cucumber, peeled and finely diced
4 green onions, finely sliced
8 oz. package J-M button or cremini mushrooms, sliced thinly
1 cup Diane’s Legendary Italian Dressing
2 tbsp. sugar
1 lb. Scissortail Farms salad greens
Directions
Step 1
Place all chopped ingredients and sliced J-M mushrooms into a covered bowl. Add dressing and sugar. Cover bowl with lid, and shake. This recipe is best when it has set in the dressing overnight. Try shaking it a few times while it’s setting. Serve over a bed of Scissortail Farms assorted greens.
