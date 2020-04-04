My readers and friends know I have been at this newspaper and in this business since long before the dawn of digital photography. Prior to digital imaging, film was king, and I shot a lot of film.
Processing, printing and, later, scanning film in a deadline-based job was a complex, sometimes stressful blend of workflow, chemistry and alchemy. People who never had to deal with this extra layer of complexity tend to romanticize the film era and even express a desire to return to it, but in all honesty, for most of us, digital was a problem-solver.
In the midst of our current crisis, many people have expressed feeling bored and cooped-up, but for me, there’s always something inside at home, in the yard, or, in this case, photographically to pass the time. Not only do I get a chance to vacuum the cobwebs from the curtains, I also have literally thousands of personal and professional photographic negatives I can scan, archive and share.
As with any other photographic endeavor, there are various levels of scanning.
At the top of the quality food chain are the high-end drum-type film scanners used by professional processing labs.
Next are dedicated film scanners like the ones I used in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Most of those are gone these days; the very nice Nikon LS-2000 I started using in 1998 utilized the long-defunct SCSI interface to connect to a computer. Companies that made these only did so while they could make money at it, so these are mostly a thing of the past.
Next are the flatbed scanners like the Canon 9000F Mark II I use at my office. Scanning film is a secondary function of this device, which is mostly made for scanning documents and prints rather than film.
There are also some devices that will mount on your digital camera, allowing you to make digital snapshots of your film snapshots.
Finally, there are apps, which let you use your smartphone’s camera to snap snaps of your snaps.
However you decide to do it, there’s never been a better time, so get that shoebox full of family photos down from the top of the coat closet, find those photos of your mom and dad at Atlantic City in 1978, and start scanning and sharing.
