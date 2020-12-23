Scalloped potatoes in bacon-cream sauce

Ingredients
3 1/2 lbs. medium-size baking potatoes
1 tsp. salt
1/4 cup Granny’s Good Ol’ Fashion Bacon Drippings
1 large onion, chopped
1/3 cup Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour
2 cups Hiland Half & Half
2 cups Hiland Milk
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1 cup Bar-S Chopped Ham
2 cups grated white cheddar cheese
1 cup grated Gruyere cheese
Directions
Step 1
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add potatoes and 1 teaspoon salt. Boil 20 minutes. Drain, and cool slightly.
Step 2
Add Granny’s Bacon Drippings to a sauté pan on medium heat. Once melted, add onion. Turn heat to medium-low, and cook for 10-15 minutes until onions are caramelized. Sprinkle onion with flour, stir and cook for about 3 minutes on medium heat until flour turns light brown. Slowly add half and half and milk, stirring to incorporate. Let mixture cook for about 5 minutes until bubbling. Stir in salt and pepper. Turn heat to low to keep warm.
Step 3
Peel potatoes, then cut with a sharp knife or mandolin into thin 1/4-inch slices.
Step 4
Butter or spray with nonstick cooking spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Layer 1/3 of the potatoes, 1/3 of the ham, 1 cup of the cheddar cheese and 1/3 of the sauce.
Step 5
Repeat with remaining potatoes, ham, cheese and Sauce ending with Gruyere cheese. Cover and bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 40 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 20 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.