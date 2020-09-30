Savory pizza rolls

Ingredients
1 pkg. Shawnee Mills pizza mix
1/2 pkg. J-M Farms sliced fresh mushrooms
2 tbsp. Hiland butter
1/3 cup pizza sauce
1/2 lb. Greer’s Ranch House sausage
1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
12-18 slices pepperoni
2 tbsp. Suan’s Scotch Bonnet pepper relish, liquid drained
1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated
3/4 cup mozzarella cheese, grated
1/4 cup Shawnee Mills yellow cornmeal
Directions
Step 1
Make pizza dough according to package directions. Let rest in a warm place for 7 minutes.
Step 2
Meanwhile, chop mushrooms, then saute in butter until tender. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside. In same saute pan, brown sausage over medium heat until brown. Drain grease, then return to pan, adding Italian seasoning, and stirring to combine.
Step 3
On a floured board, knead dough for about a minute, then roll out to approximately 16 inches long and 6 inches wide.
Step 4
Spread pizza sauce over dough. Sprinkle with mushrooms, sausage and pepperoni slices. Place pepper relish over pepperoni. Sprinkle with cheeses. Roll dough as you would roll cinnamon rolls, placing the entire 16-inch roll seam-side down on the board. Refrigerate 30 minutes.
Step 5
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Step 6
Using a serrated knife, slice roll into 1 1/2-inch pizza rolls. Pour cornmeal into a shallow dish. Press bottom of each pizza roll in cornmeal. If the cornmeal doesn’t immediately stick, you can dampen your finger and slightly wet each roll before pressing into cornmeal. Place pizza rolls on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake 20 minutes until golden brown. Serve with additional pizza sauce for dipping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.