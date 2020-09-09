Sausage Tortellini soup

MIO CoalitionSausage Tortellini soup.

Ingredients

1 lb. Mountain View Meat Company Smoked Sausage

1 medium onion, diced

1 (32 oz.) carton carton beef broth

1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce

1 cup dry red Oklahoma-made wine

1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Original Instant Meat Marinade

1 tsp. dried Italian seasoning

2 (14.5 oz.) cans Italian-style tomatoes

1 (16 oz.) bag frozen cut green beans

1 (8 oz.) pkg J-M Farms Sliced Fresh Mushrooms

3 carrots, sliced

3 medium zucchini, halved and sliced

1 (20 oz.) pkg. refrigerated cheese-filled tortellini

Directions

Step 1

Slice sausage into rounds. In a Dutch oven or soup pot, sauté sausage with onion, cooking on medium heat for about 10 minutes.

Step 2

Add beef broth, tomato sauce, wine, Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning, Italian seasoning, tomatoes, green beans, mushrooms, carrots and zucchini. Add 5 to 6 cups of water, depending on how much broth you want for your soup.

Step 3

Bring to a boil. Cover, then reduce heat to low, and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes until carrots are tender.

Step 4

In a large saucepan, cook tortellini according to package directions. Set aside.

Step 5

When soup is done, ladle soup into bowls then add tortellini to each bowl. Top with Parmesan cheese.

