Sausage stuffed mushrooms

MIO CoalitionSausage stuffed mushrooms.

1 pkg. Shawnee Mills Cornbread Mix

3 (8 oz.) pkgs J-M Farms Cremini Mushrooms

1/2 lb. Greer’s Ranch House Sausage

5 medium shallots, finely diced

1/4 tsp. dried red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp. salt, or to taste

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

3 tbsp. Hiland Dairy Unsalted Butter

1/4 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Step 2

Prepare cornbread according to package directions. Bake, then set aside to cool. Once cool, crumble 1/3 of the cornbread to make 2/3 cup cornbread crumbs.

Step 3

Wash and dry the mushrooms, then remove stems. Finely chop mushrooms stems, along with 2 large whole mushrooms caps.

Step 4

Cook sausage in a medium saute pan over medium heat until browned. Add the shallots and red pepper flakes, cooking until shallots are tender, about 4 minutes. Stir in the chopped mushroom stems, ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper, then cook for about 3 minutes. Add butter, stirring until melted.

Step 5

Transfer mushroom mixture to a large bowl, and stir in the cornbread crumbs and Parmesan cheese. Season to taste.

Step 6

Place mushrooms in a buttered shallow baking dish. Stuff each mushroom cap with the mushroom mixture. The filling should form a tall mound. Drizzle mushrooms with the olive oil, and bake until the mushrooms are tender and the breadcrumbs are golden brown, about 20 minutes. Serve warm.

Step 7

Tip: Leftover filling is great on sliced buttered bread as a mushroom crostini.

Tags

Recommended for you