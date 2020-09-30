Sausage stuffed mushrooms

1 pkg. Shawnee Mills Cornbread Mix
3 (8 oz.) pkgs J-M Farms Cremini Mushrooms
1/2 lb. Greer’s Ranch House Sausage
5 medium shallots, finely diced
1/4 tsp. dried red pepper flakes
1/2 tsp. salt, or to taste
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, or to taste
3 tbsp. Hiland Dairy Unsalted Butter
1/4 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Step 2
Prepare cornbread according to package directions. Bake, then set aside to cool. Once cool, crumble 1/3 of the cornbread to make 2/3 cup cornbread crumbs.
Step 3
Wash and dry the mushrooms, then remove stems. Finely chop mushrooms stems, along with 2 large whole mushrooms caps.
Step 4
Cook sausage in a medium saute pan over medium heat until browned. Add the shallots and red pepper flakes, cooking until shallots are tender, about 4 minutes. Stir in the chopped mushroom stems, ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper, then cook for about 3 minutes. Add butter, stirring until melted.
Step 5
Transfer mushroom mixture to a large bowl, and stir in the cornbread crumbs and Parmesan cheese. Season to taste.
Step 6
Place mushrooms in a buttered shallow baking dish. Stuff each mushroom cap with the mushroom mixture. The filling should form a tall mound. Drizzle mushrooms with the olive oil, and bake until the mushrooms are tender and the breadcrumbs are golden brown, about 20 minutes. Serve warm.
Step 7
Tip: Leftover filling is great on sliced buttered bread as a mushroom crostini.
