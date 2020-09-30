Sausage-stuffed manicotti

MIO CoalitionSausage-stuffed manicotti.

With only five ingredients, this easy dinner comes together quickly. Make two (8-inch) pans, freezing one for dinner another night.

Ingredients

1 lb. Greer’s Ranch House Breakfast Sausage

16 oz. Oak Farms Cottage Cheese, Small curd, 4%

8 oz. Manicotti Shells

24 oz. Spicy Sausage Spaghetti Sauce

2 cup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Directions

Step 1

With an electric mixer, combine sausage and cottage cheese, mixing on low speed until combined.

Step 2

Stuff sausage mixture into uncooked manicotti shells. Place shells in a greased 9-by-13-inch pan or 2 (8 in.) pans. Top with spaghetti sauce.

Step 3

Cover with foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.

Step 4

Uncover, and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Bake 10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

Tags

Recommended for you