Sausage-stuffed manicotti

With only five ingredients, this easy dinner comes together quickly. Make two (8-inch) pans, freezing one for dinner another night.
Ingredients
1 lb. Greer’s Ranch House Breakfast Sausage
16 oz. Oak Farms Cottage Cheese, Small curd, 4%
8 oz. Manicotti Shells
24 oz. Spicy Sausage Spaghetti Sauce
2 cup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Directions
Step 1
With an electric mixer, combine sausage and cottage cheese, mixing on low speed until combined.
Step 2
Stuff sausage mixture into uncooked manicotti shells. Place shells in a greased 9-by-13-inch pan or 2 (8 in.) pans. Top with spaghetti sauce.
Step 3
Cover with foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
Step 4
Uncover, and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Bake 10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.
