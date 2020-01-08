Sausage balls with pepper jelly.

Four ingredients is all it takes to make these super simple sausage balls. Dip them in Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly for a delicious twist.
Ingredients
2 packages Shawnee Mills buttermilk biscuit mix
1 pound Greer’s Ranch House pork sausage
2 cups shredded cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese
1/4 cup Hiland milk
Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly
Directions
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or spray with nonstick spray.
Step 2
In a large bowl, combine biscuit mix, sausage and cheese. Use a fork to mix until well blended. Add the milk to moisten and continue to blend. Form into walnut-sized balls. Arrange the balls on the baking sheets and bake for 20 minutes or just until golden brown. Serve hot with Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.