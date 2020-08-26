Rustic grilled cheese

MIO CoalitionRustic grilled cheese.

This is not your childhood grilled cheese sandwich. Arugula, basil, thick Oklahoma bacon and Havarti cheese elevate this to what will soon be your new favorite sandwich.

Ingredients

1 tbsp. Andrews Honey Bees Pure Honey

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

4 tbsp. Braum’s Butter

8 slices Havarti cheese

8 slices Braum’s Fresh Market Artisan Bread

8 sliced Greer’s Ranch House Bacon

4 thick sliced tomato

1 pkg. Scissortail Farms basil sea salt

1 cup Scissortail Farms arugula

Directions

Step 1

In a small mixing bowl combine the honey and sliced cucumber, and allow it to set for about 10 minutes. Drain off the liquid and reserve.

Step 2

Butter the bread slices and make four grilled cheese sandwiches open faced.

Step 3

To assemble sandwiches, fill two sandwiches with bacon, tomato, basil and a light sprinkle of sea salt. Fill the remaining two sandwiches with the cucumber mixture and arugula. You can stack these sandwiches, similar to a club sandwich, for a great melding of flavors.

Tags

Recommended for you