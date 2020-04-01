Lemon almond polenta cake
Rising above a crisis
- By Melony Carey | CNHI Oklahoma
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Former East Central University golf coach Danny Key passed away Monday, March 30, at the age of 67. Key was a 1974 graduate of ECU who had a career in the energy industry in Houston before coming home to Ada to work with the Chickasaw Nation. He served the Nation for 11 years as …
MIDWEST CITY [ndash] Amanda Gayle Estes McPhetridge, 42, of Midwest City passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. Due to current world events, a come-and-go viewing will be held from noon until 5 p.m. today at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home in Ada. A private interment will be held at a later date.
ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Emily Ann Bess-Dixon, 37, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lightning Ridge Cemetery. Chad Large will officiate. Mrs. Bess-Dixon died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born Oct. 24, 1982, to Larry Bess and Karen Hallmark. She graduated …
LULA [ndash] Graveside services for Leona Young, 93, of Lula are at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Centrahoma Cemetery. The Rev. Buddy Drake will officate. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at Criswell Funeral Home. Mrs. Young passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at a Coalgate nu…
ADA [ndash] No services are planned at this time for John William Hollis, 63, of Ada. Mr. Hollis passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at a local nursing home. He was born Sept. 29, 1956, at Mt. Vernon, Illinois, to J.W. "Bill" and Charlotte Ross Hollis. He graduated from Ada High School and …
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Death on W. 12th Street was reported as a ‘murder’
- Second positive test for COVID-19 confirmed in Pontotoc County
- Ada police are investigating a reported murder
- Ada Police Department announces new accident policy
- Inmate convicted in Seminole County arson among 2 who walked away from DOC facility
- Stratford woman injured in two-vehicle wreck
- Police identify 12th Street murder victim, seek public help
- OSSAA vote follows decision by state board of education
- Byng-Francis Road closed Tuesday for motorcycle crash
- Aldridge Coffee Shop struggles, but carries on
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.