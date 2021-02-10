Looking for a new take on a simple hot dog. Our Rise and Shine dog may have you eating hot dogs for breakfast.
Ingredients
4 Schwab’s Hot dogs, grilled
4 Bar-S Thick-Cut Bacon, cooked
2 Tbs Hiland Butter
4 hot dog buns
1/4 cup Granny’s Bacon Drippings
4 eggs
1/4 cup Garden Club Mayonaise
1 Tbs Griffin’s Yellow Mustard
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
Step 1
Wrap slice of bacon around each hot dog. Over medium-high heat on an outdoor grill, cook hot dog through, turning so that bacon is completely cooked.
Step 2
Spread butter on inside of hot dog buns, and warm quickly on outdoor grill.
Step 3
Add 1 tbsp. Granny’s bacon drippings for each egg you cook. Warm bacon drippings over medium heat. Cook eggs in nonstick skillet, by cracking each one into pan, and cooking over medium-low heat until cooked to desired doneness.
Step 4
Mix together mayonnaise and mustard in a small bowl. Spread mixture equally between four hot dog buns. Place bacon-wrapped hot dog in each bun, and top each with a fried egg and cheddar cheese.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.