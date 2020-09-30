Rich coffee chocolate torte

Ingredients
1 lb. good-quality semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped
1 cup (2 sticks) Hiland Unsalted Butter
1/4 cup Prairie Wolf Spirits Dark coffee liqueur
1 teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla
7 large eggs, at room temperature
1 cup granulated sugar
“English Butter Toffee” from Woody Candy Company
1 cup Hiland Whipping Cream, whipped with powdered sugar to taste
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch spring form pan, then line the bottom with parchment paper. In a heavy saucepan, combine chocolate, butter, coffee liqueur and vanilla over low heat until melted and smooth. Cool to lukewarm. With a mixer, beat eggs and granulated sugar until thick. This should take about 5-7 minutes and works best if the eggs are room temp.
Step 2
Fold 1/3 of the egg mixture into the chocolate mixture. Continue folding until completely combined. Fold remaining egg mixture into chocolate mixture. Place spring form pan on a baking sheet to catch any possible drips. Transfer batter to spring form pan. Bake about 55 minutes or until wooden pick shows moist crumbs when inserted into the middle of the cake. Cool completely in pan.
Step 3
Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate. This cake is best made a day before serving. Remove from pan when ready to serve. It’s also best to let the cake sit at room temp. for about an hour before cutting and serving. Top with crushed “English Butter Toffee” from Woody Candy Company and freshly whipped cream.
