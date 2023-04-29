"Refield" Falls Flat: A Forgettable Horror-Comedy

As a seasoned movie-goer, I was excited to see “Refield” - a horror-comedy movie starring Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult, and Awkwafina. However, after watching the film, I was left feeling disappointed.
Firstly, as a comedy, “Refield” missed the mark. The humor felt contrived and didn’t elicit the laughs that it should have. The script attempted to keep things lighthearted, but it wasn’t effective. The humor was neither witty nor clever, and the comedic moments often fell flat.
Secondly, as a horror movie, “Refield” was sorely lacking. The film was marketed as a horror-comedy, but the horror elements were almost non-existent. The scares were not scary, and the suspense was not suspenseful. The only horror element was the excessive use of fake blood throughout the movie. The blood did not look realistic, which made it hard to take the film seriously.
Despite the shortcomings of the film, Nicolas Cage’s performance was one of the few bright spots. Cage has always been an actor who can carry a movie, and he did his best with what he was given. However, even his performance couldn’t save the movie from being underwhelming.
On the other hand, Nicholas Hoult’s performance was lackluster. It was hard to tell whether it was the script or his own performance that caused him to seem less engaged in the film. His character was underdeveloped and lacked depth, which made it hard to connect with him.
Awkwafina’s performance as the comic relief was also a disappointment. Her character felt like a caricature, and she overacted throughout most of the movie. Her humor was not effective, and it detracted from the film’s already weak comedic elements.
After reading my column, you may be wondering if “Refield” is worth watching. While I personally found the movie lacking, it’s important to note that everyone has their own taste in films. If you’re a horror movie fan and enjoy Nicolas Cage’s work, you may find more enjoyment in “Refield” than I did.
In conclusion, while I may not recommend “Refield,” I encourage you to make your own judgment. Don’t take my word for it - if you’re intrigued by the premise and enjoy horror-comedies, give it a chance. Who knows, you may find something to appreciate that I missed.
