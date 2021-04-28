Red, white and blueberry shortcakes with honey cream

Ingredients
2 Cups Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour
3 tsp. Sugar
1 tbsp. Baking Powder
1/2 tsp. Salt
1/4 Cup Hiland Dairy Unsalted Butter
1 Cup Hiland Dairy Milk
2 Pint Strawberries, Sliced
1 Pint Blueberries
1 tbsp. Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice
1 1/2 Cup Hiland Dairy Heavy Whipping Cream
1/4 Cup Andrews Honey Bees Cream Honey
Directions
STEP 1
In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter, using a pastry cutter or two forks, until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually stir in milk until a soft dough forms.
STEP 2
Drop the dough into eight mounds on a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake in a preheated 425-degree oven for about 12 minutes, or until lightly browned. Cool on a wire rack.
STEP 3
In a small bowl, combine strawberries, blueberries and orange juice. Add sugar, according to taste, until sweetened. Set aside.
STEP 4
Pour the whipping cream into a large mixing bowl. Mix on medium speed until slightly thickened, then turn to high, continuing to mix until soft peaks have formed.
STEP 5
Stop the mixer, add honey, then continue to beat with the mixer until thoroughly combined.
STEP 6
Slice each shortcake in half horizontally. Place bottom halves on plates, then top with whipped cream and berries. Add a shortcake top to each.
