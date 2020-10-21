Red Earth taco soup

Ingredients

1 lb. JC Potter Chipotle Sausage

2 1/2 cups water

1 lb. Schwab’s Back Home Chili

1 (1.5 oz.) pkg. taco seasoning mix

1 (15 oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15 oz.) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes

2 cups Maria Rae’s Level One Salsa

1 cup (4 oz.) Shredded Pure Prairie Creamery Firewheel pepper jack goat cheese

1 cup Hiland Sour Cream

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Directions

Step 1

Crumble sausage in a medium skillet.

Step 2

Cook over medium-high heat until brown, stirring often.

Step 3

Drain. Put in a large slow cooker.

Step 4

Add water, chili, seasoning, black beans, diced tomatoes, diced tomatoes with green chiles and salsa.

Step 5

Stir well. Cook on high for 2 ½ – 3 hours, stirring occasionally.

Step 6

To serve, ladle into bowls and top with cheese, sour cream and cilantro as desired. Serves 6.

