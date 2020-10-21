Red Earth taco soup

Ingredients
1 lb. JC Potter Chipotle Sausage
2 1/2 cups water
1 lb. Schwab’s Back Home Chili
1 (1.5 oz.) pkg. taco seasoning mix
1 (15 oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 (15 oz.) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained
1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes
2 cups Maria Rae’s Level One Salsa
1 cup (4 oz.) Shredded Pure Prairie Creamery Firewheel pepper jack goat cheese
1 cup Hiland Sour Cream
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
Directions
Step 1
Crumble sausage in a medium skillet.
Step 2
Cook over medium-high heat until brown, stirring often.
Step 3
Drain. Put in a large slow cooker.
Step 4
Add water, chili, seasoning, black beans, diced tomatoes, diced tomatoes with green chiles and salsa.
Step 5
Stir well. Cook on high for 2 ½ – 3 hours, stirring occasionally.
Step 6
To serve, ladle into bowls and top with cheese, sour cream and cilantro as desired. Serves 6.
