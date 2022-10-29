I'm planning to switch from featuring insects back to birds when the cold weather chases away the bugs.
However, the bugs are hanging in there, so, today I'm featuring the red admiral butterfly.
In some of my recent columns concerning midsize butterflies, I've written about them seeming to have more personality than the larger or smaller butterflies.
Well, the red admiral is one of those butterflies. Like some of the others -- emperors, leafwings and the "punctuation" butterflies -- the red admiral will flee when approached.
However, these butterflies will often fly only a short distance then land again. It then faces an intruder and does a sort of threat assessment, carefully watching to see what a person will do.
I've observed this behavior many times as I approach to take close-up photos. And once these butterflies are watching, approach must be very, very slow. Their eyesight is excellent.
And watching them watching you is quite fun. They want to trust you, but they are ready to take flight at any second.
Fortunately, I recently happened upon a magical tree in the forest which allowed me close approach to many butterfly species.
Okay, so it wasn't really magical, but it was providing much-needed sustenance for many species of insect.
The tree was leaking sap in dozens of locations, which attracted butterflies, wasps, flies, moths, beetles, etc.
Visit my Randy's Natural World YouTube channel to view a video about the magical tree. Here is the link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ZUGnXfcxlk&t=17s. There are other videos as well.
Male red admirals are territorial and will often chase away other males straight into areas that they claim, according to the National Audubon Society.
Appearance
Red admirals' bodies are about an inch long, and they have a wingspan of 2 to 2 1/2 inches or so.
Above, forewings are brown with even darker tips which are separated by broad, reddish-orange bands. The dark tips have silvery-white spots (photo).
The hind wings are also brown, and thick, reddish-orange margins (photo).
Underneath, hindwings are various shades of brown and resemble leaf patterns, while forewings are a mixture of black, reddish-orange, light blue and brown (photo).
Caterpillars vary in color, but are usually blackish mottled with some white, and have yellow spots and raised white tubercles.
Habitat
The red admiral inhabits deciduous forest edges and adjacent meadows, parks, yards, marshes and moist fields.
Range
Red admirals are found throughout North America, except in the Arctic regions. Butterflies that live in more northern latitudes migrate to the Southern states, such as Texas, for the winter. Although I've seen a decline in the number of red admirals in the Ada area, I saw a few here as late as Thursday.
Food
Adults eat tree sap, bird droppings, fermenting fruits and nectar from certain species of flowering plants, such as milkweed, aster, red clover ad alfalfa.
caterpillars eat leaves of host plants, which is typically nettles.
Odds and ends
- Please don't forget to check out my Randy's Natural World YouTube channel -- www.youtube.com/user/randyadventure.
(Editor's Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
