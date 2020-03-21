We asked our digital subscribers and followers to tell us how social distancing and other elements being used to fight the coronavirus pandemic were affecting them. This is what some of them had to say, edited for brevity and clarity.
Paul Brooks
“Alot of people are not taking the social distancing serious enough. And all that’s going to do is stretch this out a lot longer. We all know Mercy Hospital Ada is a very small hospital with a very very small amount of beds and an even smaller amount of ICU beds and ventilators. That’s why we will be in serious trouble.”
Stephenie Everett
“We are elderly, 70+, so, we have fought other adversity in our lives... My husband has medical issues that make him very vulnerable, so he especially has been staying at home watching a lot of Gunsmoke...”
Susan Morse
“Resiliency and mindset will affect how you deal with this.”
Brandon Harbin
“Your locally owned restaurant will be lucky to survive this...”
Mary Ruth Barnes
“We are hibernating at our ranch (we prefer that to the term isolation) and sheltering in faith (we prefer that to sheltering in place). We go outside and take photos of nature! We wave at our family from six feet away and blow kisses to our grandkids! And my husband and I hug often, because our comfort is knowing that we will all get through this!”
Brenda Thornton Adams
“The shutdown has actually given me time to finish some projects and get some housekeeping done. I am helping neighbors with distance helping, deliveries. If I get cabin fever I go out and drive.”
Kevin Stieb
“I began using my vacation yesterday. I’m basically isolating myself as much as possible for the next 2-3 weeks and hoping the state locks down by then.”
Scott Sweeney
“I own two small businesses. For my construction company it’s been hard. Projects that were a go a few weeks ago are now in limbo. The uncertainty is what is killing us. It’s easy to quantify ‘this many weeks of quarantine’ but without an ‘end date’ it’s impossible, so people plan for an indefinite ‘hold.’ This freezes cash flow and while I do my best to insulate my employees from weather and job slow downs, this is a situation it’s impossible to shelter them from.”
Michael Bailey
“I’m a small business owner and scared to death for my fellow small business owners and those that are losing everything in their 401k. And then you see these Congress people dump these stocks with info none of us had. Makes me sick as a die hard Republican and see that this happened. These men and women should be thrown out of government today and be put on trial for insider trading. I don’t care what political affiliation they are.”
Reanna Helene Anderson
“Since East Central has decided to move to online school, I am going back home to finish this semester. I am scared for my LGBT friends that are going back to unstable, unaccepting homes. But I understand the choice the school has to make to keep us safe.”
Estell Moss
“I’m elderly and disabled with emphysema. I have had several people contact me asking if I need anything. I have always been the one to help others. This is not easy for me. I just take comfort in reading my Bible and talking to my JESUS.”
Chad Estes
“We live-streamed our first funeral service yesterday. Its a surreal feeling, seeing our families be ‘socially distant’ at this time. It’s greatly affected how we traditionally do things, but for the time being it’s a must.”
Wes Edens
“As I’m sure you are aware, I miss being at ballgames and other events watching kids be kids and capturing images. Being retired and having the ability to stay at home without much consequence I’m fortunate. The recent loss of a friend and a couple other recent events has caused me to take some time and reflect on how quickly things can change. Lastly, I’m writing some things I’ve put off for years and going back through pictures that were never posted before and posting them in the hopes of giving people an uplifting moment in the midst of a lot of uncertainty.”
Tierra Jones
“I’m a graduating senior at East Central. It’s heartbreaking to know that I may not see some of my professors or friends for a while, if ever. I hate that we still have to focus on passing the semester and making good grades amidst all of the chaos in the world. Some students are doing internships and are risking their health in order to graduate. Some don’t even have the choice to “work from home” because they don’t get paid to do that. The situation is rough overall.”
Monty Stick
“I social distance anyways so no ball games or practice is the only change for me.”
Roy Throne
“I am continuing to go to work, people still need an ambulance so I will stay with it. It is hard not seeing friends and family whenever we choose but with the modes of communication available it isn’t as bad as it could be. I will start a few home projects I’ve been putting off until I have time, maybe even finish them.”
Debbie Carroll
“We have four children. Our oldest daughter, who is 21, is still working to pay her bills. The three at home are 17, 14 and 11. At their ages, I thought it would be easier to do this. It is NOT. They don’t like to sit still and stay home. It makes it difficult to see our oldest since she is working and around lots of people. My mother and oldest sister live together and my sister has a weak immune system. She gets pneumonia almost every year and my mother has high blood pressure. She is in her 60s. My mother, who I’m use to seeing and spending time with every Saturday or Sunday morning, can’t come over for our coffee now.
The kids and I did drive to Lawton on Wednesday and drove up Mt Scott and visited The Holy City there. We packed lunches and had a picnic in the car. It was a very fun trip and we were still isolated. Not many people around. The ones who were out kept to themselves in their own little groups. Most people I saw had gloves on to pump gas.
The kids aren’t looking forward to the online schooling and miss their friends. They are old enough to understand what’s going on so it makes it easier. My heart goes out to all the parents with little ones who do not understand any of this.”
Amber Sanchez
“I have a toddler and more housework than I can keep up with, so honestly my life is looking exactly the same. I do have a large fabric stash, I am going to try making some reusable face masks to donate and then work on finishing existing projects.”
David Qualls
“I have social anxiety so I am handling this just fine Very few things have changed for me.”
Tomie Miller
“Honestly, the military has trained me so efficiently that it has given me a certain and select set of skills (remaining distant from others, minimalistic utilization of food sources, rapid adaptation to ever changing environment, avoidance of media outlets and confidence in self survival and self reliance, etc...), partnered with an endless well of coping mechanisms (resiliency, self reliance, avoidance of the general population, love for family, gains of strength in solitude, general distrust in population, etc, you get the idea). So, in short , I am doing pretty well. No real changes to lifestyle.”
Mac Crosby
“A lot of my upcoming shoots have cancelled without even a reschedule date.”
Amie Honeycutt
“My dogs are absolutely thrilled to have me home 24-7! One of them cried because I had to leave to go to the store. Not quite sure how they are going to handle me going back to our normal routine in four weeks.”
Amber Michell Kirk
“I am a mom of four kids, two in regular school and two in EPIC, and I am also a DG employee. It is rough all the way around. My Senior is crushed that his last year activities more than likely won’t happen — prom, senior trip, senior/faculty game and most importantly, graduation. That alone is soul crushing. The class of 2020 has worked so hard to get where they are and to see that dream slip away is heart breaking. Also with working at DG, working from home is not an option. We are breaking our backs on a daily basis to keep the shelves stocked and the customers happy. It is not a very easy balance but we are doing the best we can to keep what everyone needs on the shelf. Ready for this to be over.”
Lisa Whisenant Laxton
“We have a very small office and have the ability to be completely virtual within an hour and still allow our staff to work from home and our clients never know the difference.”
We want to hear from you. How are you all coping with all this? How is social distancing affecting your daily lives? Are you working from home? If so, how has that affected your daily life? Are you a small business owner? If so, how has all of this affected your business, your employees? What challenges do you face, and how can we help you face them? If you’re a student (K-12 or College), how is being out of school or the shift to online classes affected you? Comment on our Facebook page or send them to news@theadanews.com. We may use your comments in the print or digital edition of the newspaper.
