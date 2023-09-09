This past week, I traveled down to Tishomingo to observe some rare visitors that showed up at a pond there.
I checked eBird late afternoon Wednesday and saw that an expert birder observed 10 wood storks at Dick’s Pond in Tishomingo National Wildlife Refuge earlier that day.
I immediately loaded up and made the 40-minute drive to the refuge. After hiking down the Craven Nature Trail, I eventually made my way onto the observation boardwalk.
I was walking along slowly so as to not spook the birds at the pond, which has very little water in it do to the lack of rain we’ve had lately, when something occurred that gave me quite a surprise.
The boardwalk is in pretty good shape, but naturally has some vegetation growing up through the thin spaces between the boards. As I was walking along, some of the vegetation started thrashing side to side and then I heard a loud crashing sound.
For about half a second, I thought the boardwalk was collapsing, but then I realized there was a large animal under there, probably taking advantage of the shade.
I looked over the side of the boardwalk and saw a large white-tailed deer — a buck — jump out and crash through the shrubs, grasses and trees that border the
walkway.
I was certainly relieved to see the velvety antlers rather than large claws and whiskers! I snapped a few photos, then proceeded with the birding mission.
There were dozens of egrets — mostly great, but a few snowy — and then I saw a wood stork. It was a pretty special moment as I had never seen one so close.
And then I saw four other wood storks perched in a tall tree at the south end of the pond. I stayed for a while, even though the late-afternoon sun and sweltering heat was a bit much.
I’d eventually had enough of the heat and left but planned to return the following morning.
On Thursday morning, I approached slowly and didn’t scare off any of the feeding birds. Again, there were many egrets, with a wood stork among them.
While observing the stork, I noticed a smaller, dark bird in the mix. It was a juvenile white ibis. Then, another white ibis appeared from the surrounding vegetation. It was an immature adult, probably born in summer 2022, and wasn’t fully white (photo).
What a treat it was to see these two bird species which are far from their normal ranges. It’s a nice surprise to see them in the area, but it’s not unheard of.
There are some species of birds who, after the breeding season has concluded, stray far north for a while, with most of those strays being immature birds.
In fact, all of the wood storks I observed on both days were juveniles.
Behaviors
Both of these species are typically found within 50 miles of the Gulf Coast. and both prefer marshy habitats.
White ibises walk along and insert their bills into soft, muddy bottoms, feeling for
prey — primarily insects and crustaceans.
Wood storks walk along moving their open bills side to side in the water and when they feel something in their bill, they quickly snap it closed, then swallow prey whole.
If you go
I did not see a report of the birds being there Friday by press time, but that doesn’t mean they are not still there. I could just be that anyone who saw them didn’t report it, or no one went out there Friday.
I would suggest before going, visit the Oklahoma Rare Bird Alert at https://ebird.org/alert/summary?sid=SN35731&sortBy=obsDt&o=desc&fbclid=IwAR1Jq0wdnFXCQwz6559kxT68lYM6jmQUccEP3r46UWPx-R8T29pL7BDesKI to check on the latest reported sightings.
The refuge is open from dawn ‘till dusk, seven days a week. There is a visitor’s center, which is open five days a week and closed on Sundays and Tuesdays.
The Craven Nature Trail begins and ends at South Refuge Road, one mile south of main entrance gate. There is a parking lot at the trailhead, which is only a tenth of a mile or so north of the visitor’s center.
The south portion of the trail is paved/asphalt all the way to the boardwalk of Dick’s Pond, while the north portion is graveled.
It is listed as easy, however, the trail descends about 100 feet from the trailhead to the pond, so the return walk might be a little strenuous for some.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
