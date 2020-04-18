If you don’t feel comfortable traveling to see birds during the current pandemic, then backyard birding is an excellent alternative.
And now is a great time to be on the lookout for migrant birds. Many species are moving through as spring migration is in full swing. The next three weeks or so will have some of the best birding of the year.
If you have some trees around your house, just keep an eye on the branches for tiny birds, most notably warblers. The best way to locate warblers is to either listen for their songs and/or calls, or look up into tree branches for movement. I spot them most when they fly or hop from one branch to another.
I like to search oaks and pecan trees, as warblers are fond of both. They, along with some other birds such as vireos, often search oak catkins (flowers) in search of caterpillars, which like to hide amongst them.
Some returning warblers I’ve spotted in the last week or two include yellow-throated, black and white and northern parula. These three species nest in the Ada area. And I was first alerted to their presence by their songs.
Males often arrive first, establish territories, and then sing to attract mates. I highly recommend finding online resources to learn warbler songs. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Audubon are great resources. I have actually only memorized the songs of seven or eight species of warbler, but I know a warbler song when I hear one.
And that’s the benefit of listening to their songs and calls. Warblers have sweet tones that are almost unmistakable. So even if you don’t know the specific species, you’ll know a warbler is nearby when they sing.
However, it’s been my experience that migrant birds don’t often sing until they get to their breeding territory, which is why it pays to look up into the trees. And the last week of April and the first week of May is a great time to see migrants.
Last year in late April, it rained daily for about a week, so I stayed inside to get some writing done. However, I placed my computer near an open window, took the screen off and watched for birds when I wasn’t typing. It turned out to be a great idea. As well as many common local resident birds, I also saw quite a few uncommon migrants in the oak trees by my home, including least flycatcher, magnolia warbler, Wilson’s warbler and blue-headed vireo, just to name a few. It just goes to show, you don’t have to travel far to see birds. Just look outside!
Another bird that visited my home last year was the black-chinned hummingbird, which I will feature this week.
Black-chinned hummingbird
Black-chinned hummingbirds are rare in the Ada area. I do not know if they nest here, but I do know that they have been spotted here. By me, and by others as well.
However, both times I’ve seen them in the Ada area, it was during April. The last time being about April 14 of last year.
It’s fairly special to see one. The one that visited last year was the first hummingbird of the season to visit my feeder.
Appearance
Black-chinned hummingbirds are very similar in appearance to ruby-throated hummingbirds, which are abundant summer residents in the Ada area. However, there are subtle differences.
Both male and female black-chins are dull metallic green above and grayish-white below. Males have a matte black throat with a thin, iridescent purple base (see photo). However, the purple iridescence is only visible when the light shines on the neck just right. Females have a pale throat.
Black-chinned hummingbirds tend to have longer wings than ruby-throats. And, while perched, the wingtips of black-chins are more rounded than those of the ruby-throats, which are more pointed at rest (see photos).
The black-chinned also has a more downcurved bill than the ruby-throated, although the difference is subtle.
Range
Black-chinned hummingbirds are birds of the American West. Their breeding range extends from the western half of Texas to Washington and includes many western states.
Although most ornithological agencies list the bird’s range as being west of Oklahoma, it is commonly found in western Oklahoma. In fact, Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge north of Lawton lists it as a common spring and summer resident which breeds on the refuge. The Chickasaw National Recreation Area near Sulphur lists it as a rare summer resident.
Habitat
Woodlands, overgrown fields and suburban parks with trees.
Food
Feeds on flower nectar and some small insects. They will visit feeders containing sugar water, so keep an eye out at your feeders. If you see one, please send me an email and let me know.
Odds and ends
• And speaking of hummingbird feeders, I had a male Baltimore oriole last year that visited my feeder many times in late April and early May. Although its beak wouldn’t fit into the feeder, it used its long tongue to reach the nectar.
• The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that, during migration, black-chinned hummingbirds rarely remain longer than one day at a feeder, even when food is scarce.
One last thing
Please be aware that I will be featuring creatures this year that may make some people uncomfortable, such as insects, spiders, snakes, etc. So please be prepared, and rest assured these creatures are only printed on paper and will not jump out at you. I will do my best to warn readers ahead of time. Thank you.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
