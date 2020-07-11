This week’s featured creature may look scary, but it’s actually quite harmless and extremely beneficial.
The black-and-yellow argiope spider (argiope aurantia) is known by many names including black and yellow garden spider, garden orbweaver, golden garden spider, writing spider, yellow garden argiope, corn spider, zipper spider or just a garden spider.
They are beneficial in that they are predators of insects that many people consider pests.
I can recall the first time I saw one thinking it looked like a giant, multi-colored black widow.
I grew up in a large city, so I didn’t see these spiders often. However, I recall many trips to my grandparents’ homes where they were plentiful around fences and gardens.
I would often catch grasshoppers and throw them into an argiope’s intricate web. I was mesmerized by the speed in which the spider would subdue and “package” the prey. More on that later in the column.
You may not be seeing many now, but juveniles are starting to build webs around the state.
Now, I said they are quite harmless, but they are capable of inflicting pain. Argiopes are generally gentle to humans, but will bite if mishandled. The pain would be similar to a wasp sting, and, while there is some venom involved, it is harmless to humans unless a person is allergic to insect venom.
Appearance
Female argiopes grow to about one and one-eighth inches (body only), but they appear larger, especially just before they lay eggs.
Females have black and yellow abdomens, and silver cephalothoraxes. Their legs are mostly black, but usually, they are a kind of a translucent tan near the body (see photo). Less often, the female’s legs can be banded with those colors.
Males are much less frequently seen, probably due to the fact that they are much smaller than females, only growing to about three-eighths of an inch maximum. Males are dull rusty red in color, with black and rusty legs.
Juveniles resemble adults somewhat. They are a mixture of brown and dull yellow. Juvenile legs are often banded with brown and dull yellow coloring.
Feeding
Because argiopes are orb weavers, females spin circular webs, the process of which can take hours.
They then usually build heavy zigzagging areas to their webs known as stabilimenta. The stabilimenta resembles writing, which is why they are sometimes called writing spiders.
It reminds me of Charlotte’s Web. “Radiant,” “Terrific.”
Entomologists at Texas A&M University report that the purpose of web stabilimenta is unknown, although some believe it may attract prey, provide structural stability, and/or prevent birds from flying through the webs. What is known is that only spiders that are active in daytime use stabilimenta.
Males also build webs for food, but only when they are young. Once they become adults, males leave and wander in search of females.
Argiopes often stage in the center of their webs waiting for some unlucky insect to get caught up in the extremely strong silk.
Prey includes grasshoppers, wasps, June bugs and other beetles, flies, moths and even praying mantises.
Once an insect is stuck in the web, an argiope rushes to the prey and spins a cocoon around it with dozens of strands of silk. It does this with great speed, using its long legs to make sure the victim’s attempt to fight back is rendered useless.
The whole thing is very impressive.
Once it gains control of the prey, it bites it one or more times injecting venom to subdue it even further.
Argiopes often save the “packaged” prey in the web for later consumption, then go back to waiting for more insects to become ensnared in the web. However, if it is hungry, it will eat the prey right away.
Argiopes will drop to the ground and hide when frightened.
Webs are rebuilt each night. According to entomologists at the University of North Carolina, the “spokes” of a web are not sticky, but the spiral portions are. At night, females consume the sticky strands of the web before spinning new ones. It is thought they gain some nutrition from minute insects and even miscellaneous organic matter caught in the web, according to entomologists.
Habitat
Argiopes prefer sunny areas among gardens, shrubs, tall grass and plants. I have seen them in everything from overgrown fields, to cattails near ponds to flower gardens in front of homes.
Breeding
Black-and-yellow argiopes breed once a year. Adult males roam in search of potential mates. According to entomologists at Texas A&M University, once a female is located, a male will build a small web with a white zigzag band across the middle, either nearby or in an outlying part of the female’s web. Potential males court by plucking and vibrating her web.
Eggs
After mating, each female produces one or several brown, papery egg sacs (see photo). They are round to teardrop in shape and up to an inch wide. Each sac contains between 300 to 1,400 eggs. The female attaches her egg sacs to one side of her web, close to her resting position at the center, since suspending the cocoon is particularly effective against ant predation.
The multi-layered wall of the cocoon provides barriers against burrowing larvae of insect predators, though some wasps and flies lay their eggs in the spider egg cases.
Entomologists at North Carolina State University report the spiderlings hatch but do not emerge from the cocoon until the following spring.
Unfortunately, parasites and predators, including birds, prey upon the spiderlings so that only a few survive the winter and even fewer survive to become adults the following season. There is one generation per year.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
