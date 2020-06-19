Randy's Natural World

Well, I guess it was inevitable that I feature the house sparrow.
While I generally love sparrows, I’m not a big fan of these birds for a couple of reasons. One being that they are an invasive species and often displace native birds.
House sparrows aren’t related to our native sparrows, and they have larger bills, more like finches. These large bills allow the aggressive house sparrows to remove some native birds from nesting sites -- many times violently -- particularly bluebirds, purple martins and tree swallows.
It’s not that I despise them, they’re just not my favorite.
House sparrows are native to Eurasia and northern Africa. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that house sparrows were successfully introduced to North America by one Nicolas Pike who purchased 100 birds for $200 from England. Pike then released the birds in Brooklyn, New York, in the fall of 1851 and spring of 1852.
The birds quickly spread west, and, after a few other introductions, house sparrows spread all over the country.
Appearance
House sparrows are plump little birds. Females are various shades of brown and black above, with grayish brown underparts (see photo). Beak colors for females vary, but usually the lower mandible is yellow, while the upper mandible can be yellowish, or smudged with gray or black.
Breeding males are also various shades of brown and black above with grayish underparts. However, breeding males have silver coloring on the crowns of their heads, and jet black eye masks and beards (see photo). Their beaks are also solid black.
When not breeding, the black coloration fades, and beaks can be yellow to yellowish-gray. Also, the silver coloring atop the head can fade to grayish brown when not breeding.
Range
House sparrows can be found all over the United States, Mexico and well into Canada.
Habitat
Cities, suburbs, parks and farms. Pretty much where humans go, house sparrows follow. In fact, it’s this close relationship with humans which has contributed to the overwhelming success of the house sparrow.
Food
Anything and everything. Well, that’s not exactly true. House sparrows eat mostly grains and seeds, but also eat insects, especially during the breeding season.
They readily visit feeders and eat millet, sunflower seeds, milo and cracked corn. They also eat bread, but bread is bad for birds.
Nesting
House sparrows tend to nest in man-made structures such as building crevasses, ledges, the tops of street lights and nesting boxes. They defend nesting sites aggressively.
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, females lay one to eight eggs which are incubated 10 to 14 days. Nestlings fledge also in 10 to 14 days.
Pairs will have multiple broods each year.
Odds and ends
• House sparrows take frequent dust baths, throwing soil and dust over their body feathers, just as if it were bathing with water. The Cornell Lab reports that a house sparrow may make a small depression in the ground, and sometimes defends the spot against other sparrows.
• For information on discouraging house sparrows from feeders and bird houses, visit this link from The Spruce: https://www.thespruce.com/discouraging-house-sparrows-386419. You can also just search the internet for more information on discouraging house sparrows.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.