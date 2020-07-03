Randy's Natural World

Kingfishers are birds which are aptly named as they are excellent at finding and catching fish.
There are many species of kingfishers around the world, with most being found in tropical areas. Like with many bird species, the colors of kingfishers in the United States are a little more dull than their tropical counterparts. However, that doesn’t take away from their excellent fishing skills, and the fact that they are quite handsome.
Once they locate a small fish beneath the surface of water, kingfishers dive in like a bullet headfirst and clamp down on their prey with their beaks. They then fly out of the water, and carry the fish to a nearby perch on which they will beat the fish silly, then swallow it headfirst.
This week’s featured creature, the belted kingfisher, lives in Oklahoma year-round.
Appearance
At 11 to 14 inches, belted kingfishers are fairly large birds. They have big heads with crests on top, and are blue-gray and white in color (see photo).
Often, male birds are more colorful than females, but that is not the case with belted kingfishers. Male and female are similar, but females have a rust-colored belt across the belly, located under a blue-gray belt which both male and female have (see photo). Females have rusty flanks as well.
The ringed kingfisher is somewhat similar in appearance, but is much larger, and its belly and breast are all red. Also, the ringed kingfisher is usually only found in the United States along the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. However, ringed kingfishers have strayed to Oklahoma a couple of times.
Habitat
Around bodies of water. I’ve seen belted kingfishers hunting at creeks, rivers, streams, lakes, ponds, swamps, coastal bays, etc.
Food
Small fish mainly. However, they also eat crayfish, small frogs, tadpoles, aquatic insects, small reptiles, and even small mammals, according to ornithologists. Occasionally, they will eat berries.
Kingfishers usually perch and wait to spot food, but occasionally hover above water and dive when prey is sighted.
Range
The permanent range for Belted kingfishers covers most of the United States, save for the Desert Southwest and an area of Montana and North Dakota. During the breeding season, its range extends far into Canada and Alaska.
Nesting
Belted kingfishers nest in holes dugout in the earthen banks of creeks and rivers. The National Audubon society reports that belted kingfishers generally choose a bank near water, but may use a ditch, road cut, landfill, sand pit or gravel pit far from water for a nesting site.
Females lay five to eight eggs which are incubated for a little more than three weeks. Young leave the at about one month of age.
Odds and ends
• Belted kingfishers often produce a rattling call while in flight.
• As I mentioned previously, ringed kingfishers have strayed into Oklahoma a couple of times. On one occasion, 2019 to be exact, one was sighted by several birders at a pond located on land used for forestry research near Idabel. I drove there the following day, but the weather had changed dramatically and the bird was nowhere to be found. I guess the cold weather drove it to fly back to warmer climes.
• The belted kingfisher’s Latin name is (Megaceryle alcyon). The American Bird Conservancy reports that the species name alcyon derives from the Greek word halcyon, meaning kingfisher. Alcyon was a mythological figure, the daughter of Aeolus, the god of wind. She and her husband angered Zeus and were drowned; more compassionate gods then turned the devoted couple into kingfishers. Each year, Aeolus calmed the ocean winds so Alcyon could safely nest and raise her young on the surface of the sea. Although it is now known that kingfishers do not nest on the ocean’s surface, “halcyon days” — calm days at sea in mid-winter — are still recognized, and the term has also come to mean any idyllic period of peaceful calm, according to the Conservancy.
• Adult kingfishers swallow prey whole, then later regurgitate pellets which contain bones, scales and other undigestible parts. However, nestling belted kingfishers have very acidic stomachs and are able to digest these parts until they fledge.
Of note
I wanted to feature a couple of spiders for this and next week’s column, however, I forgot to warn readers about it in last week’s column. So as a courtesy to you, please be aware that for the next two columns I will be featuring a couple of spiders. But don’t worry, although they look scary, there is nothing to fear from these two beneficial spiders.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
