If you recall, a few columns back I was whining about it being rough earlier this year, birding wise.
Well, apparently, COVID-19 heard this and said, “Hold my beer.”
Now, I can still go birding locally, but some counties where I like to birdwatch in the spring (southeast Texas) have ordered wildlife refuges and sanctuaries closed through April.
I assume this is to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Although I question the logic of those county leaders, as I rarely come into contact with people when I visit these very remote places.
But in the meantime, I’m free to go to my local grocery or department store and get around dozens of people at any given time. Oh, well.
My previous woes had to do with chasing birds, of which I do not have the greatest of luck.
Bird chasing? Oh, it doesn’t mean seeing a bird and then running after it. It’s where a person or people try to locate a previously reported bird. British folks call it “twitching.”
And speaking of British, there has been a white wagtail — a mostly European bird — in Austin, Texas, for a while now. I spoke recently with a fellow birder who said he traveled to Austin three times before he saw the bird. As much as I would like to see it, just one trip would be time consuming and not cheap.
However, sometimes the planets align perfectly and I have a bit of luck. When that occurs, I am able to find the bird and even observe it sometimes.
Earlier in March, I traveled to Lake Ray Roberts State Park - Isle du Bois Unit, after a pair of red crossbills was reported there.
Now, I’ve seen red crossbills before — in Colorado — but traveling to North Texas to see these birds wasn’t a big gamble, so off I went.
Sometimes, bird chasing can be a big letdown, but other times it can be a great experience. The trip to see the crossbills was a great trip.
I not only located the two crossbills, but there were four birds there when I was there — two pairs —two males and two females. I was able to observe them for quite some times and get some good photos. I will have a more in-depth column in the future concerning these birds, but here is some information.
Appearance
Red crossbills are unique, as they are finches with specialized bills.
They are sexually dimorphic — males are red, and females are yellow.
To be more specific, males are reddish, while females are yellowish in color (see photo). Both have dark brownish wings and crisscross bills.
The bills assist the birds in obtaining hard-to-reach seeds. They are named for these unique appendages.
Range
Red crossbills are birds of evergreen forests, for the most part. They inhabit forested areas of the American West and Northwest, up to Alaska and across Canada. Small populations are also found in parts of Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and West Virginia. Some birds will migrate, and their winter range expands south and east from Texas to North Carolina. Oklahoma is within the wintering range; however, they are rare here no matter what time of year it is.
Habitat and food
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, red crossbills favor mature coniferous forests with spruce, pine, Douglas fir and hemlock trees with recent cone crops.
The habitat around the Lake Ray Roberts State Park entrance — where the birds have been hanging out — does include many pine trees, so perhaps that’s why they’ve been there for so long.
However, as the pine tree seeds aren’t available this time of year, they were feeding on seeds and buds of deciduous trees.
I’ve been fortunate enough to watch how these birds feed — both in the fall, and in the early spring. When I was in Colorado, I watched a male and female eating seeds from pine cones. They insert their mostly open beaks between pine cone “scales,” then close the beaks, which forces the scales to widen. While the scales are pried apart, they use their tongues to retrieve the seeds.
While watching them in Texas, they would eat the fresh buds of elm trees, along with the seeds. With the seeds and small buds, the birds would use their bills like forceps to pluck them off. For large buds, they would use the sides of their bills like scissors to shear off the fresh, tender vegetation.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that red crossbills will also eat insects during the breeding season.
Anyway, that’s probably more than you wanted to know on how they eat, but there it is.
Odds and ends
The Lab also reports that red crossbills’ nesting season coincides with periods of the greatest food availability, so their nesting season is often later than other birds. That may explain why the birds have been at the state park for a while.
However, the last reporting was March 30, when two birds remained. They may still be there, but I am not certain.
If you would like to know more about rare bird sightings, visit the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s “eBird” and sign up for what state and/or area you are interested in. It is free, and you can even select counties you are interested in. Here is the link: https://ebird.org/home.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
