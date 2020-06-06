Did you know that the famous species of swallow which nests at Mission San Juan Capistrano in California can also be found in the Ada area?
It’s true. And, cliff swallows are very common in Oklahoma.
Although these birds do nest in and on cliffs, I would venture to guess that most people in Oklahoma have seen them nesting under bridges, or maybe even under other man-made structures.
The National Audubon Society reports that although populations of cliff swallows continue to spread in the eastern half of the country, they are still more common in the west, “where practically every culvert and highway bridge seems to have its own cliff swallow colony.”
Wow, more common in the west. As common as they are here, it’s hard to imagine.
The birds’ return to Mission San Juan Capistrano -- a former Spanish mission founded in 1776 — each year is traditionally celebrated there every March 19, although the birds actually return to that area in late February.
But more on the famous birds in odds and ends.
Appearance
Cliff swallows are small, multi-colored birds with pointed wings. They measure about five inches in length. Males and females are similar in appearance, and usually have dark blue brood patches at the base of the throat (see photos). However, males typically have larger blue patches than females, who sometimes lack the blue coloring all together.
They have cobalt blue on their backs and crowns, cinnamon faces and throats, and are buffy on the underparts and rumps, although the rumps can have some rufous mixed in. They also have buffy foreheads and collars.
To spot the difference between a cliff swallow and the similar-looking barn swallow, look for the coloration, and, maybe more importantly, the tails.
Cliff swallows have squared tails — sometimes notched — while barn swallows have forked tails.
Range
Cliff swallows are summer residents to North America, and their range covers much of the continent, including all of Oklahoma. Their range extends from Texas to Maine, to Alaska and down into Mexico.
Cliff swallows spend winters in South America.
Habitat
Cliff swallows can be found in a variety of habitats including grasslands, open and semi-open land, river edges, lakes, and even parks and towns.
Food
Cliff swallows eat mostly flying insects which they catch in mid-air. Insects eaten include flies, wasps, ants, beetles, grasshoppers, crickets, bees, lacewings, moths, butterflies, damselflies and dragonflies, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
Nesting
Cliff swallows almost always nest in colonies.
Nesting begins with acquiring mud and grass. These birds gather mud in their bills along stream banks, lakesides or puddles, usually near the colony. Both males and females carry mud pellets back in their bills and mold them into place. A completed nest is gourd shaped, and contains 900 to 1,200 individual mud pellets. That’s a lot of work!
Odds and ends
• According to the website for the Mission San Juan Capistrano, Father St. John O’Sullivan, pastor of Mission San Juan Capistrano from 1910 to 1933 tells the story in his book, Capistrano Nights, of how the swallows came to call the Mission home.
One day, while walking through town, O’Sullivan saw a shopkeeper, broomstick in hand, knocking down mud swallow nests that were under the eaves of his shop. The birds were darting back and forth through the air squealing over the destruction of their homes.
“What in the world are you doing?” O’Sullivan asked.
“Why, these dirty birds are a nuisance and I am getting rid of them!” the shopkeeper responded.
“But where can they go?”
“I don’t know and I don’t care,” he replied, slashing away with his pole. “But they’ve no business here, destroying my property.”
O’Sullivan then said, “Come on swallows, I’ll give you shelter. Come to the Mission. There’s room enough there for all.”
The very next morning, Father O’Sullivan discovered the swallows busy building their nests outside Father Junípero Serra’s Church.
For more information about the story of the swallows, visit the mission’s website at https://www.missionsjc.com/ and click on the about link.
- According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, while cliff swallow colonies can be somewhat small in the east, they are usually larger in the west and can number as high as 3,700 nests in one spot.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.