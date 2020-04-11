If you’ve stepped outside at all lately, you’ve likely heard this week’s featured creature. Their high-pitched calls can be heard all winter but seem to be more prevalent in March and April.
And the calls of cedar waxwings, “eeeee, eeee,” are more often heard than seen. This time of year, you’ll often hear them as flocks gather at the tops of large trees.
And if you park under large trees, you’ve probably seen evidence of their presence on your vehicle as well.
Cedar waxwings are winter visitors to Oklahoma and often stay well into spring. The latest I have seen them here is late April, although the Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports some birds don’t make it to the nesting range until mid-May.
Cedar waxwings breed late in the year, with the availability of summer-ripening fruits, so it’s no wonder why they are seen in Oklahoma late into spring.
Appearance
Cedar waxwings are sleek, with silky smooth feathers. They are light brown overall with yellowish bellies and grayish backs and wings. At about 6 to 7 inches in length, they are larger than most sparrows.
Females and males are similar in appearance and have black “masks” over their eyes, which, to me, make them look like little bandits. Many have waxy red dots on their wing secondaries for which they are named, and yellow-tipped tail feathers.
Range
Cedar waxwings nest in the northern United States and the southern half of Canada. They winter from about the United States/Canada border down to South America.
Habitat
Cedar waxwings inhabit deciduous, coniferous and mixed woodlands but are also often seen in suburban neighborhoods and city parks.
Food
Cedar waxwings eat mainly fruits and berries year round, but they also eat some insects in spring. Berries include mulberry, raspberry, mistletoe, juniper, crabapple and, of course, cedar.
Last year, I got a call from News reader Matt Thompson, who let me know that there were many waxwings visiting his neighbor’s soapberry tree, and they were eating the berries. I did not previously know that they ate soapberries, so I’m thankful to Matt for letting me know.
Odds and ends
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that the cedar waxwing is one of the few North American birds that specializes in eating fruit. They can survive on fruit alone for several months, and brown-headed cowbirds that are raised in cedar waxwing nests typically don’t survive, mostly because cowbird chicks can’t thrive on a high-fruit diet.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
