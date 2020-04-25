This week’s featured creature is a bird that is related to the American robin.
But before we continue, I feel it would be best to let you know that next week’s featured creature may be scary to some people. A water snake, to be exact. But don’t worry, it won’t hurt you in the paper or in life.
The Swainson’s thrush is a pretty intelligent bird, from what I’ve observed. They don’t seem to have any trouble locating food.
Swainson’s thrushes will be passing through the Ada area for the next few weeks, so now is the probably the best time to look for them.
And I enjoy watching them while they’re passing through, observing the way they hunt for food and listening to their calls, which, to me, sounds like drops of water hitting water.
The Swainson’s thrush was named after William John Swainson, a 19th-century English ornithologist and entomologist. Some other birds named after Swainson include the Swainson’s hawk and Swainson’s warbler.
Appearance
Swainson’s thrushes are olive-brown above and whitish below. They have many brownish spots on their breasts and bellies and buffy eye rings (see photos). The spots fade the further down they go on the birds’ bodies.
They have round heads, long wings, short tails and pinkish legs (see photos).
At 6.5 to 7.5 inches in length, the Swainson’s thrush is smaller than the American robin, which is also a thrush.
They are somewhat similar in appearance to two other thrushes: the hermit thrush, which winters here, and the gray-cheeked thrush, which also migrates through.
However, the hermit thrush has a reddish coloring on its rump and tail, while the olive-brown coloring on the upper portions of Swainson’s thrushes extends from their heads to the tips of their tails (see photo).
The gray-cheeked is more rare than the abundant Swainson’s and is grayish overall. Also, it doesn’t have a prominent eye ring like the Swainson’s.
Habitat
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that Swainson’s thrushes, during migration, “occupy a wide variety of habitats, seeking mainly areas with dense undergrowth.”
However, I have mostly studied the habits of this bird in the trees near my house, which lack undergrowth. They seem to love it, as many of them feed there in late April and early May.
I would describe the habitat near my home as park-like — many large deciduous trees, which butt up against each other.
Range
Swainson’s thrushes breed in coniferous forests in Western and Northern states and up into Canada and Alaska. They spend winters in Mexico and Central and South America.
Food
During spring migration and the breeding season, Swainson’s thrushes eat mostly insects and spiders. They will also eat berries and fruits.
While I have observed them feeding, they tended to eat worms, caterpillars and spiders. They often perched on tree branches between six and 15 feet above the ground. They would then swoop down and collect an unlucky creature, then return to the tree to consume it.
Sometimes, though, they would hop along the ground in search of prey, like robins often do.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.