Great egrets, like last week’s featured bird species, the snowy egret, were once on the brink of extinction.
Populations were decimated by plume hunters in the late 1800s, but quickly recovered with protection early in 20th century.
I’ve been fascinated with herons since I first started birding many, many years ago. In fact, it was seeing a green heron grab up a medium-sized frog with lightning-quick speed that really got me hooked on the hobby.
These birds capture food by either grabbing them up between the upper and lower mandibles (used like tweezers), or by spearing them with their daggerlike bills.
Often, these birds are skittish when approached, but birds that are around plenty of human activity, such as at parks, marinas, etc., will usually tolerate observation at a somewhat close distance.
Watching these birds hunt and is very impressive, and I highly
recommend it.
Appearance
Great egrets are about twice the size of snowy egrets. However, they are slightly smaller than their commonly seen cousin, the great blue heron.
Great egrets are nearly all white, save for the yellowish bills and all black legs. During the breeding season, during courtship, bare parts become more intensely colored; e.g., the bill becomes orange-yellow, lores and eye-ring lime green (see photo).
Range
Okay, this is where it gets a little tricky. When I was a kid, it was nearly impossible to find a great egret in Oklahoma in winter. Now, they can be found in Oklahoma year round. However, the population is greatly reduced as most fly south for the winter.
So, for the most part, the great egret is a summer resident, but it is certainly possible to see them here in the winter.
The birds that do migrate head for the coastal areas of the United States and Mexico.
Habitat
Just about any form of water, from large lakes to roadside ditches. However, they are more likely to be found in open areas along the edges of ponds, lakes, and marshes. They will hunt where they can find their preferred food.
Food
And that preferred food is mostly fish, but they also eat crawdads; amphibians such as frogs and salamanders; reptiles such as small snakes; small birds; rodents and many species of insects.
To be honest, great egrets, like many herons, will eat whatever creature they can catch and swallow.
Nesting
Great egrets, like many herons, nest in colonies most of the time. However, some pairs nest separately.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that the male builds a nest platform from long sticks and twigs before pairing up with a female, and then both members of the pair may collaborate
to complete the nest, though the male sometimes finishes it himself.
Nests are often built in trees on islands, and/or over water.
Females lay one to six eggs which are incubated for three weeks to a month. Young fledge after about three weeks.
Odds and ends
- The great egret is the symbol of the National Audubon Society, one of the oldest environmental organizations in North America. The Audubon Society was founded to protect birds from being killed for their feathers.
