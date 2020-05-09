This week’s featured creature is most feared indeed, and for good reason.
Since I featured the diamondback water snake last week, I thought it would be best to feature the snake with which it is most confused — the water moccasin, or cottonmouth, as it is also known.
There are three subspecies of water moccasin. And, in this area, we have the western cottonmouth.
But rather than fear them, people should respect cottonmouths, and what they’re capable of.
And while a bite from one is rarely fatal, it is medically significant, and can cause a lot of pain and some damage to the area of the bite, due to the toxicity of the venom.
One of the problems concerning this snake is misinformation. Some people believe that they are aggressive, which, they are not. Cottonmouths are pretty laid back, but that can cause an issue as well. Because these snakes tend to remain still when approached, people sometimes step on them, which leads them to bite.
While water snakes are typically big chickens and flee quickly when humans approach, water moccasins tend to stay put. If scared, they will puff up, open their mouths, and rattle their tails to alert predators to the fact that they are not to be messed with.
Cottonmouths are pit vipers, which means they have pits that can sense heat from both predator and prey.
The pits are located behind, and just below, each nostril.
Appearance
Cottonmouths are heavy-bodied, and range in length from two to four feet, although larger ones have been seen and captured.
They are generally brown in color, and have various markings, such as irregular dark cross-bands across the back.But the patterns and colors of cottonmouths vary, so it’s best to look at the head and the eyes for identification. To me, this snake is unmistakable.
The large venom sacs behind the eyes of pit vipers gives their heads a triangular shape. They also have an upturned snout.
Young water moccasins are more intricately patterned than adults. The older a snake gets, the darker it gets.
And, to be honest, most people won’t want to get close enough to a snake to identify it. But here is a good measure:
When water moccasins swim, they swim atop the water. They hold their heads high (see photo), and most of their body is visible above the water line. When a water snake swims atop the water, usually only its head and maybe small portions of its body are above water.
Habitat
Swamps, creeks, slow moving streams, lakes, ponds and rivers. However, cottonmouths sometimes travel between bodies of water, and therefore can be found on dry land.
Range
The southeastern portion of the United States, from Texas and Oklahoma, east. Now, I’ve never actually seen one in Pontotoc County, but I have seen many in Coal and Johnston counties.
And, I feel I should share this here. I once heard a call over a police radio that there was a huge cottonmouth or copperhead at Wintersmith Park, and that kids were in danger.
I figured the identification was incorrect, which it was. When I arrived at the park, at about the same time as a police officer, I immediately noticed it was a large diamondback water snake.
The man who called, and was waiting by the snake, was convinced it was venomous. I can’t recall which venomous snake he thought it was, but he was wrong.
However, I didn’t want to burst his bubble about the identification, so I didn’t argue about it.
The plan by the police officer was to dispatch the snake. And, because the snake had spent quite some time entangled in fishing line -- and was injured and in obvious pain -- I thought that was best as well.
Otherwise, I would’ve taken it to a less populated area and released it.
Food
Water moccasins eat fish, frogs, other snakes, birds, eggs and small mammals such as mice.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
