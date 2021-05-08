Seeing the black tern each spring is always a joy for birders.
Not only because there is just a small window of time in which to see them as they travel to and from their breeding grounds in the northern United States and Canada, eh, but also because they look so different and really stand out from other terns.
Whereas many terns -- and gulls for that matter -- are mostly white with a little black coloring here and there, black terns are a striking black and gray overall during the breeding season (photo).
To me, watching these birds feed is interesting, the likes of which is also different from most other terns. Black terns will snag insects in midair (photo), but also swoop down to scoop small fish and aquatic insects from the water, whereas most terns dive into the water to grab fish.
They are currently migrating through Oklahoma, but only for a short time longer.
These birds inhabit inland marshy areas during the breeding season, but prefer tropical coasts during the winter.
Appearance
At about 10 inches in length, black terns are rather small for terns.
They aren’t entirely black, having various shades of gray on their wings and tail. However, during the breeding season, their heads are solid black, and they have mostly black breasts and bellies (photo).
In winter, they are mostly white and gray, with a few remaining dark patches on the tops and backs of the head. They do retain the gray on the wings, however.
Range
Black terns breed in portions of the northern United States, through Canada, eh, and even portions of the Northwest Territories. They winter along the northern coasts of South America, and the western coasts of Central America and the southern half of Mexico.
Habitat
During migration through Oklahoma, look for these birds over marshes, lakes, large ponds and marshy areas of lakes.
Food
Mainly insects -- including aquatic -- and small fish. Also tadpoles and small frogs. Insects are captured on the water, on vegetation and in midair.
Odds and ends
- The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that in the last 50 years or so, the black tern has lost about half its North American population. The causes of population declines are not well understood, according to the Lab, but include drainage or conversion of wetlands and reduction of insect populations by agricultural pesticide use or other contributors to poor water quality.
- Black terns are very social. They breed in loose colonies and usually forage, roost, and migrate in flocks of a few to more than 100 birds, occasionally up to tens of thousands.
- The oldest recorded Black Tern was at least 11 years, 3 months old, according to the Cornell Lab.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
