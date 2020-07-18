While last week I featured a common garden spider, this week’s featured creature is also a garden spider, but it is a little less common.
The banded garden (arigope trifasciata) is very similar in many ways to last week’s spider, argiope aurantia. The differences between these two species are minor.
This species is also called banded argiope.
Like last week’s featured creature, banded garden spiders are quite harmless, but they are capable of inflicting pain. They are generally gentle to humans, but will bite if mishandled. The pain would be similar to a wasp sting, and, while there is some venom involved, it is harmless to humans unless a person is allergic to insect venom.
Banded garden spiders are beneficial to have around. And, they are great for observing by anyone interested in learning about spider behavior.
Appearance
The banded garden spider is similar in size and shape to the black-and-yellow argiope, albeit just slightly smaller, with females growing to one inch, body only. Both have silver cephalothoraxes. However, banded garden spiders have pale yellow/light silver lateral bands (stripes) and black lines across the back of the abdomen (see photos). The abdomen is also somewhat pointed at the rear.
Legs are yellow to orange, and are banded with black coloring.
Males are quite a bit smaller than females.
Habitat
Open and semi-open areas with tall grass. Webs tend to be more hidden and lower to the ground than those of black-and-yellow argiope, and the preferred habitat is believed to be drier.
Food
Banded garden spider webs are similar in size and shape to that of the black-and-yellow argiope. These garden spiders eat insects such as grasshoppers, wasps, cicadas, dragonflies, katydids, etc. Once an insect is ensnared in the web, banded garden spiders will rush to the prey and very quickly wrap it in silk. They will bite the victim one or more times, injecting it with venom.
Season and breeding
Mostly found July to November. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, spiderlings hatch in spring and disperse by ballooning on strands of silk that catch a breeze. Once mature, they breed only once, with the male courting by plucking strands on the female’s web.
Females later create egg sacs which are shaped like kettledrums, which she usually attaches to vegetation near her web.
As temperatures cool in the fall, females become slower and die in the first frosts.
Range
Banded garden spiders can be found all over Oklahoma, and most other places around the world.
Odds and ends
According to entomologists at Penn State University, “a behavioral study of web construction determined that the majority of argiope trifasciata orient their webs along an east-to-west axis. The spiders hang head-down in the center of the web with their abdomens facing south. Since the underside (venter) of the spider is mostly black, the orientation of both web and spider is believed to maximize solar radiation for heat gain — an important consideration for spiders that are active late in the year.”
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
